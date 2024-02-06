All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 19, 2024

Questlove readies new documentary spotlighting 'Saturday Night Live' music performances

NEW YORK (AP) — Who works harder than

MARIA SHERMAN, Associated Press
FILE - Questlove attends the WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards on Oct. 29, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
FILE - Questlove attends the WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards on Oct. 29, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Who works harder than Questlove? The Academy Award winner has teamed up with Emmy winner Oz Rodriguez and NBC for a new film, “Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music,” celebrating 50 years of the program and spotlighting its memorable live music performances.

The three-hour special will feature sketches, performances and over 50 interview subjects, including Bad Bunny, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Mick Jagger, Dua Lipa, Darryl DMC McDaniels, Tom Morello, Kacey Musgraves, Olivia Rodrigo, Paul Simon, Chris Stapleton and Justin Timberlake.

“Everyone knows the most famous ‘SNL’ appearances, whether it’s Elvis Costello, Prince or the Beastie Boys, but they’re the tip of a huge iceberg,” Questlove wrote in a statement. “The process of going back through the incredible archival footage was like being in a time machine, DeLorean or other. I’m so happy I went on the trip and now get to share it with everyone.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Last week it was announced that Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson's latest documentary, “SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius),” which examines the legacy of Sly & The Family Stone, will be featured at next year’s Sundance Film Festival.

His directorial debut, “Summer of Soul," a documentary spotlighting the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, earned him an Oscar. The leader of The Roots who appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” also published in 2024 the book "Hip-Hop Is History."

“Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music,” will broadcast live on NBC Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will become available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 19
In Florida, a race is on to save the Everglades and protect ...
WorldDec. 19
Musk ascends as a political force beyond his wealth by tanki...
WorldDec. 19
Closures, Social Security checks, furloughs: What a governme...
WorldDec. 19
Veteran Fox News business anchor Neil Cavuto leaving after 2...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
American Airlines settles lawsuit filed by 3 Black men who were ordered off a flight
WorldDec. 19
American Airlines settles lawsuit filed by 3 Black men who were ordered off a flight
Former Uvalde schools police chief loses bid to toss criminal charges related to 2022 shooting
WorldDec. 19
Former Uvalde schools police chief loses bid to toss criminal charges related to 2022 shooting
Congo man dies with hemorrhagic fever, indicating mystery outbreak could be more than just malaria
WorldDec. 19
Congo man dies with hemorrhagic fever, indicating mystery outbreak could be more than just malaria
A Romanian court says the Andrew Tate case can't go to trial because of missteps by the prosecutors
WorldDec. 19
A Romanian court says the Andrew Tate case can't go to trial because of missteps by the prosecutors
Snow, ice and strong winds make for dangerous conditions in upper Midwest
WorldDec. 19
Snow, ice and strong winds make for dangerous conditions in upper Midwest
Advocates train immigrants to 'prepare to stay' in the US under Trump
WorldDec. 19
Advocates train immigrants to 'prepare to stay' in the US under Trump
California declared an emergency over bird flu. How serious is the situation?
WorldDec. 19
California declared an emergency over bird flu. How serious is the situation?
Government shutdown at risk as Trump's demands put Speaker Johnson in a bind
WorldDec. 19
Government shutdown at risk as Trump's demands put Speaker Johnson in a bind
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy