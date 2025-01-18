All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 18, 2025

Qatar says ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will go into effect at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday

CAIRO (AP) — The ceasefire between Hamas and Israel will go into effect in less than 24 hours, said Qatar’s foreign ministry on Saturday.

SAMY MAGDY and SAM MEDNICK, Associated Press
A woman and a child walk outside their tent at a camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Friday Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
A woman and a child walk outside their tent at a camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Friday Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A girl pauses at a mural of female Israeli soldiers held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, as Israel's security cabinet convened to decide whether to approve a deal that would release dozens of hostages held by militants in Gaza and pause the 15-month-war, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. Hebrew reads: "look them in the eyes." (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
A girl pauses at a mural of female Israeli soldiers held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, as Israel's security cabinet convened to decide whether to approve a deal that would release dozens of hostages held by militants in Gaza and pause the 15-month-war, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. Hebrew reads: "look them in the eyes." (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People gather to celebrate a long-awaited ceasefire that would pause the fighting in the Gaza Strip, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
People gather to celebrate a long-awaited ceasefire that would pause the fighting in the Gaza Strip, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Iranian worshippers chant slogans as they attend a rally to celebrate the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel after their Friday prayers, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Iranian worshippers chant slogans as they attend a rally to celebrate the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel after their Friday prayers, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Muslim women display a poster as they ride motorcycles during a rally celebrating the announcement of the ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Muslim women display a poster as they ride motorcycles during a rally celebrating the announcement of the ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)ASSOCIATED PRESS

CAIRO (AP) — The ceasefire between Hamas and Israel will go into effect in less than 24 hours, said Qatar’s foreign ministry on Saturday.

In a post on X, Qatar’s foreign minister Majid al-Ansari, said the ceasefire will go into effect at 8:30 a.m. (0630 GMT) Sunday. He advised people to exercise caution when the agreement goes into effect and wait for directions from officials.

Early Saturday morning, Israel’s Cabinet approved the deal for a ceasefire in Gaza that would release dozens of hostages and pause the 15-month war with Hamas, bringing the sides a step closer to ending their deadliest and most destructive fighting ever.

Under the deal, 33 hostages are set to be released over the next six weeks, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. The remainder, including male soldiers, are to be released in a second phase that will be negotiated during the first. Hamas has said it will not release the remaining captives without a lasting ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal.

Key questions remain about the ceasefire, however — the second achieved during the war — including the names of the 33 hostages who are to be released during the first, six-week phase and who among them is still alive.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hamas has agreed to free three female hostages on Day 1 of the deal, four on Day 7 and the remaining 26 over the following five weeks.

Palestinian detainees are to be released as well. Israel’s justice ministry published a list of more than 700 who are to be freed in the deal’s first phase and said the release will not begin before 4 p.m. local time Sunday. All people on the list are younger or female.

The largely devastated Gaza should see a surge in humanitarian aid. Trucks carrying aid lined up Friday on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing into Gaza.

Hamas triggered the war with its Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border attack into Israel that killed some 1,200 people and left some 250 others captive. Nearly 100 hostages remain in Gaza.

Israel responded with a devastating offensive that has killed more than 46,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, who do not distinguish between civilians and militants but say women and children make up more than half the dead.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 18
Middle East latest: Ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will ...
WorldJan. 18
Russian attack kills 4 people in Ukraine's capital
WorldJan. 18
Navajo Nation firefighters battle wildfires in Los Angeles
WorldJan. 18
Merrick Garland exits with his record under scrutiny and the...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
The rise - and potential fall - of TikTok in the US
WorldJan. 18
The rise - and potential fall - of TikTok in the US
Impeached South Korean president arrives at court to argue against his arrest
WorldJan. 18
Impeached South Korean president arrives at court to argue against his arrest
TikTok refugees are pouring to Xiaohongshu. Here's what you need to know about the RedNote app
WorldJan. 17
TikTok refugees are pouring to Xiaohongshu. Here's what you need to know about the RedNote app
Attorneys for fire victim say utility may have destroyed evidence of what caused deadly LA-area fire
WorldJan. 17
Attorneys for fire victim say utility may have destroyed evidence of what caused deadly LA-area fire
What will happen to TikTok on Apple and Google's app store on Sunday?
WorldJan. 17
What will happen to TikTok on Apple and Google's app store on Sunday?
Blessings for dogs? Bring them to Mexico City's cathedral and St. Anthony will do the rest
WorldJan. 17
Blessings for dogs? Bring them to Mexico City's cathedral and St. Anthony will do the rest
Fires scorched campuses across Los Angeles. Many schools are seeking places to hold classes
WorldJan. 17
Fires scorched campuses across Los Angeles. Many schools are seeking places to hold classes
Israel prepares for hostages' return with scant knowledge of their condition
WorldJan. 17
Israel prepares for hostages' return with scant knowledge of their condition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy