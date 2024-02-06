Punxsutawney Phil's team of top-hatted associates will issue the woodchuck's weather verdict as the sun rises on Sunday, telling the world whether he is predicting wintry conditions for the next six weeks or the relief of an early spring.

The annual ritual goes back more than a century in western Pennsylvania, with far older roots in European folklore, but it took Bill Murray's 1993 movie to transform it into what it is today, with tens of thousands of revelers at the scene and imitators scattered around the United States and beyond.

Last year's crowd may have been a record and organizers are bracing for a similar turnout on Sunday.

If the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club members declare Phil did not see his shadow, that is said to usher in an early spring. If he does see it, it's six more weeks of winter, although what that means can be subjective.

Phil has predicted a longer winter far more often than an early spring, and one effort to track his accuracy concluded he was right less than half the time.

Tom Dunkel, president of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, says there are two types of people who make the trek to Gobbler's Knob: the faithful seeking to validate their beliefs and the doubters who want to confirm their skepticism.

Phil communicates his forecast through “Groundhog-ese” with the help of a special cane that Dunkel has inherited as the club's leader. It's not as if he speaks in English words.