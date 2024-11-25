All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 25, 2024

Prosecutors demand maximum sentence for Gisèle Pelicot's ex-husband in mammoth rape trial in France

AVIGNON, France (AP) — A

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Gisele Pelicot speaks to media as she leaves the Avignon court house, southern France, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, File)
FILE - Gisele Pelicot speaks to media as she leaves the Avignon court house, southern France, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Gisele Pelicot, who was allegedly drugged by her now former husband so that he and others could assault her, arrives at the court house, in Avignon, southern France, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, File)
FILE - Gisele Pelicot, who was allegedly drugged by her now former husband so that he and others could assault her, arrives at the court house, in Avignon, southern France, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

AVIGNON, France (AP) — A mammoth rape trial in France moved into a new phase Monday with prosecutors beginning to lay out the verdicts and punishments they want for dozens of men accused of raping Gisèle Pelicot while she was drugged and rendered unconscious by her husband.

After hearings stretching over nearly three months, the trial in the southern city of Avignon is beginning to wrap up, with the prosecutors’ summing up of the verdicts they want for the 51 accused.

They started Monday by focusing on Dominique Pelicot, the man that 71-year-old Gisèle Pelicot was married to for nearly 50 years. He has acknowledged that for years, he mixed sedatives into her food and drink, so he could rape her and also invite dozens of strangers to rape her, too.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Prosecutor Laure Chabaud asked for the maximum possible penalty for aggravated rape — 20 years — against Gisèle Pelicot’s now ex-husband. The 72-year-old stared down at the floor, one hand on the handle of his cane, as the prosecutor spoke.

“Twenty years between the four walls of a prison,” she said. “It’s both a lot and not enough.”

The court is expected to deliver its verdicts before Dec. 20.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 25
Foreign ministers meet in Italy for the last G7 of the Biden...
WorldNov. 25
Russia captures UK national fighting alongside Ukraine in th...
WorldNov. 25
Middle East latest: Israeli ambassador to US says Hezbollah ...
WorldNov. 25
In South Korea, nations meet in final round to address globa...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Thousands of Imran Khan supporters defy tear gas, lockdown and arrest to head to the capital
WorldNov. 25
Thousands of Imran Khan supporters defy tear gas, lockdown and arrest to head to the capital
Stolen shoe mystery solved at Japanese kindergarten when security camera catches weasel in the act
WorldNov. 25
Stolen shoe mystery solved at Japanese kindergarten when security camera catches weasel in the act
Stock market today: Asian shares mostly gain after Trump picks billionaire for Treasury post
WorldNov. 25
Stock market today: Asian shares mostly gain after Trump picks billionaire for Treasury post
An average of 140 women and girls were killed by a partner or relative per day in 2023, the UN says
WorldNov. 25
An average of 140 women and girls were killed by a partner or relative per day in 2023, the UN says
South Korea holds memorial for forced laborers at Sado mines, a day after boycotting Japanese event
WorldNov. 25
South Korea holds memorial for forced laborers at Sado mines, a day after boycotting Japanese event
Trump 2.0 has a Cabinet and executive branch of different positions and eclectic personalities
WorldNov. 25
Trump 2.0 has a Cabinet and executive branch of different positions and eclectic personalities
Uruguay’s leftist opposition candidate Yamandú Orsi becomes country's new president
WorldNov. 25
Uruguay’s leftist opposition candidate Yamandú Orsi becomes country's new president
‘Busiest Thanksgiving ever’: How the TSA plans to handle record air travel
WorldNov. 25
‘Busiest Thanksgiving ever’: How the TSA plans to handle record air travel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy