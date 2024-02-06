MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie was so stunned when a masked man started to stab him on a stage in western New York that the acclaimed author didn't even try to fight back, a prosecutor said Monday during opening statements in the attacker's attempted murder trial.

Rushdie, 77, is expected to testify during the trial of Hadi Matar, bringing the two face-to-face for the first time since the attack that left Rushdie seriously wounded and blind in one eye.

Rushdie, the Booker Prize-winning author, had been about to present a lecture on keeping writers safe in August 2022 when Matar ran toward him on the stage at the Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater.

District Attorney Jason Schmidt described a swift and sudden attack by Matar, who bounded up a small staircase and onto the stage as the speaking program got underway.

So stunned were Rushdie and fellow speaker Henry Reese that they initially remained seated in armchairs as the stabbing began.

“Without hesitation this man holding his knife … forcefully and efficiently in its speed, plunged the knife into Mr. Rushdie over and over and over again,” Schmidt said, “stabbing, swinging, slicing into Mr. Rushdie’s head, his throat, his abdomen, his thigh” and a hand the author raised to protect himself.

“It all happened so fast that even the person under attack, Mr. Rushdie, and the person sitting next to him, Mr. Reese, didn’t register what was happening,” Schmidt said.

Matar, wearing a blue dress shirt, looked on from the defense table, occasionally taking notes.

Matar's lawyer was set to address jurors later in the morning.

The Indian-born British-American author detailed the attack and his long, painful recovery in a memoir, “Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder,” released last year.

Rushdie had worried for his safety since his 1989 novel “The Satanic Verses” was denounced as blasphemous by many Muslims and led to Iran’s Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issuing a fatwa calling for his death. Rushdie spent years in hiding, but had traveled freely over the past quarter century after Iran announced it would not enforce the decree.