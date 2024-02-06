NEW YORK (AP) — Progressive Democrats warn Kamala Harris risks losing the support of a small but significant portion of her political base unless she changes her campaign's closing message — and its messengers — immediately.

Specifically, several progressive leaders believe that the Democratic nominee has been too focused on winning over moderate Republicans in recent days at the expense of her own party's passionate liberals. And they say that Harris' closing message, which is increasingly centered on Republican Donald Trump and the threat he poses to U.S. democracy, ignores the economic struggles of the nation's working class.

Some far-left leaders are also irked that Harris has shared the stage in recent days with former House Republican leader Liz Cheney and billionaire businessman Mark Cuban while progressive icons like Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have been relegated to low-profile roles.

“The truth of the matter is that there are a hell of a lot more working-class people who could vote for Kamala Harris than there are conservative Republicans,” Sanders told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday.

Sanders noted that he's been doing whatever he's asked to help Harris win. He has participated in two dozen Harris campaign related-events this month alone, although they're largely in rural areas. None have been with Harris.

“She has to start talking more to the needs of working-class people,” Sanders said. “I wish this had taken place two months ago. It is what it is.”

The Harris campaign believes there are still undecided moderates

Less than two weeks before Election Day, Harris is trying to assemble a sprawling coalition featuring voting groups with conflicting priorities.

She’s relying on the traditional Democratic base — African Americans, Latinos and young people who overwhelmingly lean left. Harris’ team is aware that some liberals are frustrated by her approach, especially on her support for Israel’s war against Hamas. But the campaign sees a major opportunity to expand her coalition by winning over disaffected Republicans, especially college-educated voters in the nation’s suburbs, who are uneasy about Trump.

From the Harris campaign’s perspective, the focus on moderate Republicans at this moment is simply a matter of math.

The Democrat’s campaign assesses that 10% of swing-state voters are still undecided or persuadable, according to an aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal strategy. Of that 10%, some 7% are considered “Cheney Republicans” who are receptive to messages attacking Trump, the aide said.

At the same time, the Harris campaign believes her chief political liability is the perception that she’s too far left. Trump’s allies are pounding the airwaves accusing the former California senator of being a “radical-left liberal.” Therefore, she has been reluctant to appear with progressive icons like Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist.

Harris instead made three swing-state appearances this week with Cheney, a stalwart conservative who was a Trump ally before turning sharply against him after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Harris is scheduled to deliver a major address next week, a formal closing argument of sorts, focused on the danger Trump poses to U.S. democracy. She will deliver the speech on Tuesday at the Ellipse in Washington, the same location where Trump hosted the rally that preceded the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Progressives want Harris to talk more about the economy

Frustrated progressives do not discount the need to warn voters of Trump's authoritarian leanings, but some wish her closing message was more focused on addressing voters' overwhelming pessimism about the state of the economy and the direction of the country.