ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Two Georgia district attorneys who promised criminal justice reforms are facing reelection races that will test whether progressive prosecutors in liberal pockets of the swing state can survive intense blowback from state Republicans and some prominent local Democrats.

Shalena Cook Jones of Chatham County and Deborah Gonzalez of Athens-Clarke and Oconee counties were elected in 2020 in the wake of nationwide protests against racial injustice. They, like dozens of other progressive prosecutors elected to office over the past decade, promised a holistic approach to prosecuting that offers diversion programs, rehabilitation and shorter sentences for nonviolent offenders.

Cook Jones and Gonzalez say the criticism is political and misleading. But opponents say they have led dysfunctional offices that let people convicted of violent crimes off the hook. Among their critics are Democrats including Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, a former police officer.

Pushback against progressive prosecutors is not new: Republicans in Texas, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Missouri and Florida have tried to remove those who they disparagingly call “woke prosecutors.” In Georgia, Republicans frustrated with Gonzalez passed legislation to discipline and remove prosecutors if they fall afoul of a newly created commission.

Political shifts

In 2020, Cook Jones unseated her former boss, Chatham's tough-on-crime, Republican, incumbent district attorney, Meg Heap. Cook Jones was the first African American woman elected in a county that includes Savannah, which is over 50% Black. In May, she easily won her Democratic primary.

Gonzalez’s circuit includes Athens-Clarke County, which is mostly liberal, and Oconee County, which is mostly conservative. She didn't face a primary challenger in May.

When Gonzalez took office, she released a memorandum detailing revised policies on prosecution, sentencing and rehabilitation programs. But she quickly retracted it because of intense backlash.

“I think part of it is because I’m outspoken and I am unapologetically a Democrat, and I consider myself a progressive prosecutor,” Gonzalez said of the criticism. “There are many prosecutors who don’t like that word — progressive — but to me, what it means is that we need to look at this differently. ... We need to always ask ourselves, ‘Is this in the interest of justice?’”

In 2023, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp traveled to Savannah to sign a law creating a commission that he said could go after “far-left prosecutors” who are “making our communities less safe.”

Cook Jones said such rhetoric contributes to a “smear campaign" against reform-minded prosecutors who seek to reduce incarceration rates that skyrocketed since the 1990s because of punitive policies for low-level drug offenses that were disproportionately enforced for people of color.

Cook Jones also said people overlook mistakes made by other district attorneys.

“The progressives are under a microscope,” said Jessica Brand of The Wren Collective, a criminal justice group of former public defenders. “So I think people are looking harder for flaws.”

Former DeKalb County District Attorney J. Tom Morgan said Cook Jones and Gonzalez are under attack for the simple reason that they aren’t good at their jobs.

“When your district attorney is more political than prosecutorial oriented ... you’re going to have problems leading the DA's office,” he said.

Staff exodus

After Cook Jones and Gonzalez took office, dozens of staff left.

Though turnover is normal when new district attorneys enter office and offices across Georgia face staffing shortages, it is especially pronounced for progressive prosecutors.

The early exodus in Gonzalez's office was driven by policy disagreements, said Patrick Najjar, a former prosecutor under Gonzalez. But it didn't take long for the office to descend into a “downward spiral” due to poor management, he said, adding that he was overwhelmed by his caseload and left after five months.

June Teasley, who left Gonzalez’s office to work for Cook Jones until she had a child, said Gonzalez didn't have the prosecutorial experience for the job.

“People left Shalena’s office because they didn’t like the idea of progressive prosecution,” Teasley said. “People left Deborah’s office because they couldn’t function under her disjointed attempt to be a progressive prosecutor.”