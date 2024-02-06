Expansion is on the table for the six-team Professional Women’s Hockey League, and executives aren’t placing limitations on which North American markets they’ll consider in a bid to add as many as two franchises for the 2025-26 season.

The only certainty is a vision of the timing being right to build on the support the PWHL generated in its inaugural year, and the growth the league projects entering its second season, which opens on Nov. 30.

“I don’t think we rule out any market,” senior vice president of hockey operations Jayna Hefford told The Associated Press on Tuesday. “This is a good opportunity for us to learn and continue to explore. So everything’s on the table right now.”

To reinforce how open-ended the PWHL’s expansion search will be, senior VP for business operations Amy Scheer told the AP the league has targeted more than 20 markets to be issued requests for proposals for expansion by next week. And that doesn’t include additional markets that might approach the league for consideration.

“I think we want to be an open book, and I think we want to be open to things that we haven’t thought about or things that we haven’t considered,” Scheer said. “Until we have the data and the facts and the conversations, we might be surprised. So let’s go for it.”

The initial timeline calls for requests for proposals to be returned by the end of December to determine interest before assessing each market. Though the goal is adding two teams by next year, Hefford and Scheer would not commit to that being a certainty.

Scheer said geography won’t be a limitation for a league that currently has teams based in Boston; Newark, New Jersey; St. Paul, Minnesota; Toronto; Montreal; and Ottawa, Ontario. Neither will a market’s affiliation with an NHL team, though both aspects will be considered.

The only factors to help guide the search, Scheer said, will be market size, access to facilities, economic partnership opportunities and fan base potential.

Hefford wouldn’t rule out considering Southern California or Seattle as possibilities, saying: “This is a good opportunity for us to learn and continue to explore.”

Two potential candidates are Detroit and Pittsburgh, where the PWHL played neutral-site games last season. Nine more neutral-site games are scheduled for this season, though the league has yet to say where they’ll be held.

In the U.S., Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia would be regarded as candidates after both were previously considered, with Chicago and Denver also options.

In Canada, Quebec City already has announced its intention of being a candidate. Calgary would be a potential option, with the city previously being home to the Inferno from 2011 to 2019, before the Canadian Women’s Hockey League folded.