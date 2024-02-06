LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prized Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki says in an Instagram post he intends to sign with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

A 23-year-old right-hander whose fastball tops 100 mph, Sasaki will join fellow Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in a move many baseball executives have long expected.

The San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays were said to be the other finalists still in pursuit of Sasaki, who has until next Thursday to finalize a contract.

“I have signed a minor contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers," Sasaki's post said, in Japanese. "It was a very difficult decision, but I will do my best I can feel this was a correct decision, once I look back on my life as a baseball player. At my news conference for joining the club, I hope to wear my Dodgers uniform, feeling gratitude for all those who have supported me.”

When Sasaki revealed his decision, the Dodgers had up to $5,146,200 available in their international signing bonus pool, though they can make trades in the next week to increase the amount by up to 60%.

Hours after the news broke, Los Angeles sent 19-year-old minor league outfielder Arnaldo Lantigua to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for international cap space. Lantigua batted .301 with 11 homers and 42 RBIs over 49 games in the rookie-level Dominican Summer League last season.

The Dodgers are planning to use a six-man rotation, which could ease Sasaki's transition to Major League Baseball, as the Dodgers attempt to become the first repeat champion since the New York Yankees from 1998 to 2000.