All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldMarch 6, 2025

Private lunar lander touches down on the moon, but its condition is unknown

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A

MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press
In this undated image released by Intuitive Machines, Intuitive Machines’ newest lunar lander is displayed. (Intuitive Machines via AP)
In this undated image released by Intuitive Machines, Intuitive Machines’ newest lunar lander is displayed. (Intuitive Machines via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo provided by NASA shows the Intuitive Machines' Athena lander approaching the surface of the moon on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (NASA via AP)
This photo provided by NASA shows the Intuitive Machines' Athena lander approaching the surface of the moon on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (NASA via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A privately owned lunar lander touched down near the moon’s south pole Thursday, but as the minutes ticked by, flight controllers could not confirm its condition or whether it was even upright.

The last time Intuitive Machines landed a spacecraft on the moon, a year ago, it ended up sideways.

The company's newest Athena lander dropped out of lunar orbit as planned, carrying an ice drill, a drone and two rovers. The hourlong descent appeared to go well, but it took a while for Mission Control to confirm touchdown.

“It looks like we’re down”,” said mission director and co-founder Tim Crain. “We are working to evaluate exactly what our orientation is on the surface.”

Athena was communicating with controllers and generating solar power, officials said. But 20 minutes after touchdown, Crain still was unable to confirm if everything was all right with the lander. NASA and Intuitive Machines abruptly ended their live landing webcast, promising more updates at a news conference later in the afternoon.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“OK team, keep working the problem," Crain reported.

Intuitive Machines last year put the U.S. back on the moon despite its lander tipping on its side.

Another U.S. company Firefly Aerospace on Sunday became the first to achieve complete success with its commercial lunar lander. A vacuum already has collected lunar dirt for analysis and a dust shield has shaken off the abrasive particles that cling to everything.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 6
A South Carolina man is set to become the first executed by ...
WorldMar. 6
Without US intelligence, Ukraine will struggle to strike tar...
WorldMar. 6
First national analysis finds America's butterflies are disa...
WorldMar. 6
Trump envoy says Ukrainians 'brought it on themselves' after...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commerce Secretary Lutnick says most tariffs on Canada, Mexico likely to be delayed a month
WorldMar. 6
Commerce Secretary Lutnick says most tariffs on Canada, Mexico likely to be delayed a month
Trudeau expects a trade war between Canada and the US for the 'foreseeable future'
WorldMar. 6
Trudeau expects a trade war between Canada and the US for the 'foreseeable future'
Trump wants to dismantle the Education Department. Here's what it does
WorldMar. 6
Trump wants to dismantle the Education Department. Here's what it does
More than hot flashes: Women raise awareness about menopause symptoms and work
WorldMar. 6
More than hot flashes: Women raise awareness about menopause symptoms and work
Toys are expected to cost more by fall due to new US tariffs on Chinese imports
WorldMar. 6
Toys are expected to cost more by fall due to new US tariffs on Chinese imports
Second federal judge extends block preventing the Trump administration from freezing funding
WorldMar. 6
Second federal judge extends block preventing the Trump administration from freezing funding
Hamas brushes off Trump's threat and says it will only free hostages in return for a lasting truce
WorldMar. 6
Hamas brushes off Trump's threat and says it will only free hostages in return for a lasting truce
The Latest: Trump issues ‘last warning’ to Hamas to release remaining hostages
WorldMar. 6
The Latest: Trump issues ‘last warning’ to Hamas to release remaining hostages
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy