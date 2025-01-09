All sections
WorldJanuary 9, 2025

Prince William praises his wife Kate as he wishes her a happy birthday

LONDON (AP) — Prince William praised the strength of the Princess of Wales after a turbulent year, offering a 43rd birthday wish on social media on Thursday that described her as an incredible wife and mother.

AP News, Associated Press
Kate Princess of Wales smiles as holds a bouquet of flowers gives to her by well-wishers after she attended the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Kate Princess of Wales smiles as holds a bouquet of flowers gives to her by well-wishers after she attended the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Super)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LONDON (AP) — Prince William praised the strength of the Princess of Wales after a turbulent year, offering a 43rd birthday wish on social media on Thursday that described her as an incredible wife and mother.

The brief but cheerful message alluded to the past year, which was marked by illness and recovery that sidelined Kate, as she is commonly known, for extended periods. She had abdominal surgery, was diagnosed with cancer and underwent chemotherapy in the past 12 months.

“To the most incredible wife and mother,’’ William wrote in a joint message with their three children. “The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you.’’

Birthday wishes also came via the monarchy’s official media accounts, which said: “Happy Birthday to The Princess of Wales!” followed by a birthday cake emoji.

Kate is celebrating her birthday quietly at her home in Windsor, which is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) west of London.

