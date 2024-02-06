CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Prince William wore white biodegradable sneakers as he walked the “green carpet” at his Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Cape Town on Wednesday, the centerpiece of a four-day environment-focused trip to South Africa by the heir to the British throne.

The Prince of Wales set up the Earthshot Prize in 2020 to help entrepreneurs develop their climate-friendly businesses and he took the annual awards ceremony to Africa — the continent where he conceived the idea — for the first time this week.

“We want to make this the decade in which we transform the world for good, one solution at a time, from the ground up,” William said in a speech on stage in a giant reusable dome that was put up for the ceremony near Cape Town's harbor.

The Earthshot Prize, which William set up through his Royal Foundation, awarded $1.2 million in grants to five businesses for their sustainable, eco-friendly innovations. The winners included an American company that developed technology to use heat waste from heavy industries to generate electricity, a Ghanaian organization that trains people to collect and manage waste, and a Kazakhstan conservation group that is protecting a vast grassland and saving the Saiga antelope from extinction.

William, wearing his no-plastic sneakers and a classic double-breasted gray blazer, said his Earthshot Prize was created “to champion the dreamers, the thinkers and the innovators from every walk of life who share an ambition to build a better, more sustainable world.”

The Earthshot Prize said it has raised around $110 million to support its projects.

William pulled in some star power, with “America's Got Talent” judge Heidi Klum, Canadian model Winnie Harlow and rapper Tobe Nwigwe, who has Nigerian heritage, presenting awards. Actor-singer Billy Porter was a co-host for the evening.