MASERU, Lesotho (AP) — Prince Harry is visiting the tiny mountain kingdom of Lesotho, where he co-founded a youth charity in 2006 in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex began his visit Tuesday by meeting with young people and sharing experiences around an evening campfire. He was due to have a private event on Wednesday.

Harry, who turned 40 last month, is also due to visit Johannesburg in neighboring South Africa on the four-day trip to southern Africa, his first to the region in five years. His wife, Meghan Markle, and children Archie and Lilibet did not travel with him.

Harry co-founded the Sentebale charity with Lesotho's Prince Seeiso initially to help young people affected by HIV/AIDS. It works in Lesotho and Botswana and has evolved into an organization that supports children and young people as they face various challenges related to health, inequality and climate.

Sentebale means “don't forget me” in the Sesotho language, and the princes established it in memory of both their late mothers.

“We are building a force of young advocates and when they are empowered to use their voices, the strength of their impact will be immense," Harry said to the young people and others connected to his charity gathered around the campfire. “You might not always realise how significant your influence is, but if it changes even one person’s life, it’s worth it.”