All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldOctober 2, 2024

Prince Harry is visiting the small mountain kingdom of Lesotho, where he's called 'the warrior'

MASERU, Lesotho (AP) —

KEKETSO PHAKELA, Associated Press
In this photo supplied by the Lesotho Government, Britain's Prince Harry, left, shakes hands with Lesotho's Prime Minister Sam Matekane, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 while visiting the tiny mountain kingdom where he co-founded a youth-focused charity in 2006 in honour of his late mother, Princess Diana. (Lesotho Government via AP)
In this photo supplied by the Lesotho Government, Britain's Prince Harry, left, shakes hands with Lesotho's Prime Minister Sam Matekane, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 while visiting the tiny mountain kingdom where he co-founded a youth-focused charity in 2006 in honour of his late mother, Princess Diana. (Lesotho Government via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry speaks during a high level event sponsored by Lesotho at U.N. headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry speaks during a high level event sponsored by Lesotho at U.N. headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

MASERU, Lesotho (AP) — Prince Harry is visiting the tiny mountain kingdom of Lesotho, where he co-founded a youth charity in 2006 in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex began his visit Tuesday by meeting with young people and sharing experiences around an evening campfire. He was due to have a private event on Wednesday.

Harry, who turned 40 last month, is also due to visit Johannesburg in neighboring South Africa on the four-day trip to southern Africa, his first to the region in five years. His wife, Meghan Markle, and children Archie and Lilibet did not travel with him.

Harry co-founded the Sentebale charity with Lesotho's Prince Seeiso initially to help young people affected by HIV/AIDS. It works in Lesotho and Botswana and has evolved into an organization that supports children and young people as they face various challenges related to health, inequality and climate.

Sentebale means “don't forget me” in the Sesotho language, and the princes established it in memory of both their late mothers.

“We are building a force of young advocates and when they are empowered to use their voices, the strength of their impact will be immense," Harry said to the young people and others connected to his charity gathered around the campfire. “You might not always realise how significant your influence is, but if it changes even one person’s life, it’s worth it.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The evening event was held at a children's center funded by Sentebale in the historic village of Thaba Bosiu, which was once the capital of Lesotho.

Prince Seeiso, 58, called Harry his younger brother, and reminded everyone that Harry had an African title that Seeiso had previously bestowed on him. Seeiso said Harry was also known as “the warrior” in Lesotho.

Harry, who was dressed casually in a puffer jacket and dark pants, smiled at the compliment.

The British prince also paid a courtesy visit to Lesotho Prime Minister Sam Matekane, who said: “Lesotho will always be a second home for Prince Harry, and we are forever grateful for his dedication."

Lesotho celebrates its Independence Day on Friday and is also this year marking 200 years since the country was founded. Harry’s connection with Lesotho, a nation of 2.3 million completely surrounded by South Africa, began when he visited after leaving school and worked with orphaned children.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 17
Moonlight may hamper views of the Orionid meteor shower, deb...
WorldOct. 17
Meta lays off staff at WhatsApp and Instagram to align with ...
WorldOct. 17
Israel says it is investigating whether Hamas' top leader Si...
WorldOct. 17
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
WorldOct. 17
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
WorldOct. 17
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
WorldOct. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
WorldOct. 17
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
WorldOct. 17
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
WorldOct. 17
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
WorldOct. 17
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
Takeaways from The Associated Press' reporting on extremism in the military
WorldOct. 17
Takeaways from The Associated Press' reporting on extremism in the military
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy