LONDON (AP) — The mission of Prince Harry to tame the British media has produced results in court.

But the jury is out on whether it will have a broader impact or be just another chapter — or headline — in the long history of tabloids behaving badly.

Harry received an unprecedented apology from Rupert Murdoch’s flagship U.K. tabloid on Wednesday, and previously won in a court judgment that condemned the publishers of the Daily Mirror for “widespread and habitual” phone hacking.

In settling his case against the publisher of The Sun on the eve of a trial at the High Court, the Duke of Sussex claimed a “monumental victory” that included an acknowledgement of wrongdoing, a substantial payment and an apology for intruding on his life and that of his late mother, Princess Diana.

But it didn’t provide the public reckoning he had sought over allegations that Murdoch’s top lieutenants, including his son, James Murdoch, and Will Lewis, now CEO at The Washington Post, were part of a cover-up that included purging 30 million emails.

While News Group continues to vigorously dispute those claims, the settlement has buoyed advocates seeking accountability of the media.

With News Group Newspaper's acknowledgement of wrongdoing at The Sun, which it had never admitted, they are pushing for investigations that could include a sequel to the government's 2011 Leveson Inquiry into phone hacking or police investigations into allegations that news executives committed perjury by lying under oath about the scandal during the inquiry.

“You cannot have public confidence in a public inquiry if people don’t tell the truth under oath and there’s no consequence,” said Dr. Evan Harris, a former Liberal Democrat member of Parliament who was a consultant to Harry’s legal team.

“The admission that there was unlawful information gathering at The Sun, which Harry extracted through his brave stand saying he will not bend to offers of cash only, is a huge step on the way to getting sunlight in that area and getting the accountability that he and we all want," Harris said.

Some media observers see the victories as significant for Harry, but unlikely to bring wider change.

“Despite the overwhelming victories Prince Harry has achieved to date, it appears unlikely the government will engage in a ‘Leveson mark 2’ inquiry into the British press,” said media lawyer Kishan Pattni, who wasn't involved in the case. “The national priorities are elsewhere and the feeling may be that these matters are historical and do not represent the current practices of media in 2025.”

The left-of-center Labour government that took power last year has previously thrown cold water on the idea of reviving a second phase to Leveson, which was dropped by the Conservatives when they were in power.