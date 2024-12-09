All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 9, 2024

Preserving Macanese fusion cuisine with recipes passed down generations

MACAO (AP) — A crack of fire under a sprawling wok, a dab of soy sauce and a splash of Chinese rice wine. Bursts of aroma from spices sourced from around the world sizzle as a chef prepares Minchi, a dish of fried minced meat with diced potatoes topped with a sunny-side-up egg. This is one of the most iconic comfort foods for the Macanese.

ALICE FUNG and ANTHONY KWAN, Associated Press
Manuela Sales da Silva Ferreira, owner of the family-run Restaurante Litoral, puts egg yolk on a crabmeat shell in a kitchen of her restaurant in Macao, on Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)
Manuela Sales da Silva Ferreira, owner of the family-run Restaurante Litoral, puts egg yolk on a crabmeat shell in a kitchen of her restaurant in Macao, on Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A staff member makes Caldo Verde in a kitchen at the family-run Restaurante Litoral in Macao, on Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)
A staff member makes Caldo Verde in a kitchen at the family-run Restaurante Litoral in Macao, on Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Customers dine during lunch hour at the family-run Restaurante Litoral in Macao, on Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)
Customers dine during lunch hour at the family-run Restaurante Litoral in Macao, on Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ingredients for making baked crabmeat lie on a table at the family-run Restaurante Litoral in Macao, on Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)
Ingredients for making baked crabmeat lie on a table at the family-run Restaurante Litoral in Macao, on Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Manuela Sales da Silva Ferreira, owner of the family-run Restaurante Litoral, interacts with customers in her restaurant in Macao, on Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)
Manuela Sales da Silva Ferreira, owner of the family-run Restaurante Litoral, interacts with customers in her restaurant in Macao, on Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Portuguese art work hangs on the wall of family-run Restaurante Litoral in Macao, on Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)
A Portuguese art work hangs on the wall of family-run Restaurante Litoral in Macao, on Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Miguel de Senna Fernandes, president of Macanese Association, poses for a photograph in Macao, on Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)
Miguel de Senna Fernandes, president of Macanese Association, poses for a photograph in Macao, on Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A waitress serves orders of cod fish cakes during lunch hour at a family-run Restaurante Litoral in Macao, on Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)
A waitress serves orders of cod fish cakes during lunch hour at a family-run Restaurante Litoral in Macao, on Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Manuela Sales da Silva Ferreira, owner of the family-run Restaurante Litoral, poses for a photo in Macao, on Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)
Manuela Sales da Silva Ferreira, owner of the family-run Restaurante Litoral, poses for a photo in Macao, on Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A staff member pours sauce onto a traditional local casserole called Tacho, made up of chicken, Chinese-style air dried pork sausages and local vegetables, at the family-run Restaurante Litoral in Macao, on Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)
A staff member pours sauce onto a traditional local casserole called Tacho, made up of chicken, Chinese-style air dried pork sausages and local vegetables, at the family-run Restaurante Litoral in Macao, on Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Manuela Sales da Silva Ferreira, owner of the family-run Restaurante Litoral, holds a baked crabmeat on a plate in a kitchen of her restaurant in Macao, on Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)
Manuela Sales da Silva Ferreira, owner of the family-run Restaurante Litoral, holds a baked crabmeat on a plate in a kitchen of her restaurant in Macao, on Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Customers dine during lunch hour at the family-run Restaurante Litoral in Macao, on Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)
Customers dine during lunch hour at the family-run Restaurante Litoral in Macao, on Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A customer exits the family-run Restaurante Litoral in Macao, on Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)
A customer exits the family-run Restaurante Litoral in Macao, on Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)ASSOCIATED PRESS

MACAO (AP) — A crack of fire under a sprawling wok, a dab of soy sauce and a splash of Chinese rice wine. Bursts of aroma from spices sourced from around the world sizzle as a chef prepares Minchi, a dish of fried minced meat with diced potatoes topped with a sunny-side-up egg. This is one of the most iconic comfort foods for the Macanese.

Restaurateur Manuela Sales da Silva Ferreira’s hopes to ensure her grandmother’s version of dishes like Minchi are not forgotten, using recipes passed down through generations at her eatery, Restaurante Litoral.

In the 25 years since Portugal returned its trading outpost to China, Macau has become known for its glittering, luxurious casinos and nightlife. But as the city evolves, old restaurant owners retire and outlets close and some people fear Macanese traditions and authentic cuisine could disappear.

Macanese food is a mix of Portuguese and Chinese cooking, combined with flavors and ingredients that Portugal imported from its other colonies, from Brazil to Mozambique, Goa to East Timor. UNESCO called Macao “home of the first ‘fusion food,'” blending Western and Eastern cuisine.

Ferreira’s paternal ancestors arrived from Portugal more than 400 years ago. She decided to pack her bags and leave in 1995, just four years before the Portuguese administration would end. But a sudden fear that Macanese cuisine could be lost pulled her back to her home city.

“At that time, I was already married with children and even my children didn’t ask what Macanese cooking is,” she said. “If I don’t do anything, Macanese cooking will be lost.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

That was when she opened her own restaurant.

Ferreira said she believes her family recipes derive from home cooking after centuries of Portuguese wives tried to replicate familiar dishes using local Chinese ingredients, while Chinese wives tried to recreate Portuguese cooking for their interethnic families.

Her own favorite is baked crabmeat, which she learned from her mother. While the original version in Portugal could have been crabmeat mixed with cream and pickles, served cold, the recipe has evolved while being passed down the generations and crossing oceans. Ferreira now serves it hot, baked in crab shells.

The city of Macao on the southeast coast of China has a population of around 684,000. Ethnic Chinese make up 89.4% of the population while Portuguese, Portuguese-Chinese and other mixed Portuguese residents account for just 1.9%, according to the most recent census conducted in 2021.

Miguel de Senna Fernandes, who heads an association representing residents with mixed Portuguese and Chinese heritage, said Macanese people with mixed backgrounds have historically served as a bridge between Portuguese administrators and local Chinese. Fernandes traces his own Portuguese heritage to 1750 when his ancestors arrived in Macao.

As time passes, language, religion and identity are at risk of being lost along with food traditions. To keep Macanese heritage alive, the Macanese need to embrace their uniqueness, Fernandes said.

“We are from Macao," he said. "We are different from the Chinese, but we should embrace the differences.”

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 9
‘Polarization’ is Merriam-Webster’s 2024 word of the year
WorldDec. 9
Stock market today: Asian shares slide, with Korean benchmar...
WorldDec. 9
Juan Soto agrees to record $765 million, 15-year contract wi...
WorldDec. 9
Lara Trump steps down as RNC co-chair and addresses speculat...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Second-warmest November on record means that 2024 is likely to be Earth's hottest year, report says
WorldDec. 9
Second-warmest November on record means that 2024 is likely to be Earth's hottest year, report says
South Korean police considering overseas travel ban on President Yoon over martial law
WorldDec. 9
South Korean police considering overseas travel ban on President Yoon over martial law
Trump taps his attorney Alina Habba to serve as counselor to the president
WorldDec. 9
Trump taps his attorney Alina Habba to serve as counselor to the president
Dave Parker and Dick Allen elected to baseball's Hall of Fame
WorldDec. 9
Dave Parker and Dick Allen elected to baseball's Hall of Fame
The stars will come out at the Kennedy Center for Coppola, the Grateful Dead, Raitt and Sandoval
WorldDec. 8
The stars will come out at the Kennedy Center for Coppola, the Grateful Dead, Raitt and Sandoval
A timeline of the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and the search for his killer
WorldDec. 8
A timeline of the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and the search for his killer
The hunt for UnitedHealthcare CEO's elusive killer yields new evidence, but few answers
WorldDec. 8
The hunt for UnitedHealthcare CEO's elusive killer yields new evidence, but few answers
Gaza health officials say latest Israeli airstrikes kill at least 14 including children
WorldDec. 8
Gaza health officials say latest Israeli airstrikes kill at least 14 including children
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy