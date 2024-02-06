All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldOctober 7, 2024

Prescott throws TD pass to Tolbert with 20 seconds left to lift Cowboys past Steelers, 20-17

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dak Prescott threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Tolbert with 20 seconds remaining and the Dallas Cowboys slipped past the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-17 early Monday.

WILL GRAVES, Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (1) makes a touchdown catch as Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott tries to stop him during the second half of an NFL football game, early Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Pittsburgh. The Cowboys won 20-17. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (1) makes a touchdown catch as Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott tries to stop him during the second half of an NFL football game, early Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Pittsburgh. The Cowboys won 20-17. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (1) celebrates his touchdown catch with running back Rico Dowdle (23) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, early Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Pittsburgh. The Cowboys won 20-17. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (1) celebrates his touchdown catch with running back Rico Dowdle (23) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, early Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Pittsburgh. The Cowboys won 20-17. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, front, is stopped short of the goal line by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick during the second half of an NFL football game, early Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Pittsburgh. The Cowboys won 20-17. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, front, is stopped short of the goal line by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick during the second half of an NFL football game, early Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Pittsburgh. The Cowboys won 20-17. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr., right, puts a stiff arm on Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson after making an interception during the second half of an NFL football game, early Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Pittsburgh. The Cowboys won 20-17. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr., right, puts a stiff arm on Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson after making an interception during the second half of an NFL football game, early Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Pittsburgh. The Cowboys won 20-17. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, left, talks with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields following an NFL football game, early Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Pittsburgh. The Cowboys won 20-17. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, left, talks with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields following an NFL football game, early Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Pittsburgh. The Cowboys won 20-17. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, early Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Pittsburgh. The Cowboys won 20-17. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, early Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Pittsburgh. The Cowboys won 20-17. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) is tripped by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) is tripped by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth, top, reacts with center Zach Frazier after scoring on a touchdown catch against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL football game, early Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth, top, reacts with center Zach Frazier after scoring on a touchdown catch against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL football game, early Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) dives in for a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Justin Fields during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, early Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) dives in for a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Justin Fields during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, early Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Connor Heyward (83) dives in for a touchdown after making a catch in front of Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) and linebacker Marist Liufau (35) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Connor Heyward (83) dives in for a touchdown after making a catch in front of Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) and linebacker Marist Liufau (35) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Connor Heyward (83) celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) and tight end Darnell Washington, top, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Connor Heyward (83) celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) and tight end Darnell Washington, top, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Brooks, top, catches a pass while being hit by Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott (25) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Pittsburgh. Steelers' Joey Porter Jr. (24) looks on. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Brooks, top, catches a pass while being hit by Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott (25) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Pittsburgh. Steelers' Joey Porter Jr. (24) looks on. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A message is seen on a large screen during a weather delay prior to an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
A message is seen on a large screen during a weather delay prior to an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dak Prescott threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Tolbert with 20 seconds remaining and the Dallas Cowboys slipped past the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-17 early Monday.

The Cowboys (3-2) won their second straight after Prescott overcame a mistake-filled night to lead a 70-yard drive that ended with Prescott finding a lunging Tolbert just across the goal line on fourth down.

Pittsburgh (3-2) dropped its second consecutive game following a 3-0 start, this one a sluggish performance on a night the opening kickoff was delayed nearly 90 minutes due to severe weather. The game ended at 12:59 a.m.

The sky eventually cleared. The Steelers spent much of the night in a fog, particularly on offense, managing just 222 yards against a defense missing injured stars Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence.

Prescott, the NFL's highest-paid player, threw for 352 yards and two scores to offset a night he had two interceptions and fumbled in Pittsburgh territory.

Rico Dowdle gave the league's worst rushing attack a boost by running for 87 yards. He also added a sliding 22-yard touchdown reception on the third play of the fourth quarter to cap a 16-play, 90-yard drive that put Dallas 13-10.

Pittsburgh's Justin Fields passed for 127 yards and two scores, including a 6-yard shovel to tight end Pat Freiermuth with 4:56 remaining for the lead.

Prescott calmly led Dallas the length of the field against the NFL's second-ranked defense. The Cowboys moved inside the Pittsburgh 10 before things got tight. Prescott scrambled to the half-yard line, a fumble by Dowdle at the goal line that Prescott deftly recovered and an incompletion set up fourth down. Prescott took the snap and drifted to his left before finding Tolbert.

Pittsburgh had one last shot, but a lateral drill went nowhere.

The Cowboys let multiple chances to create some early breathing room slip away thanks to miscues by Prescott, who fumbled while getting sacked by T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig to end one drive deep in Pittsburgh territory in the first quarter.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Dallas was driving late in the second when he threw late to Cee Dee Lamb in the end zone, giving Pittsburgh cornerback Donte Jackson time to step in front of the pass for an interception and keep the Steelers within striking distance despite a sluggish opening 30 minutes.

Prescott's second pick — this one a heave into double coverage — set the stage for Pittsburgh's go-ahead drive.

But just as he did eight years ago as a rookie, Prescott engineered another late winning drive to give the Cowboys some momentum after consecutive losses to New Orleans and Baltimore left them shaken.

INJURIES

Cowboys: DE Marshawn Kneeland, starting in place of DeMarcus Lawrence, left in the first quarter with a knee injury and did not return.

Steelers: OLB Nick Herbig hobbled off the field in the third quarter with a right hamstring injury. ... OLB DeMarvin Leal went down in the fourth quarter with a stinger, leaving Jeremiah Moon as the only other outside linebacker.

UP NEXT

Cowboys: Host Detroit on Sunday.

Steelers: At Las Vegas on Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 17
Israel says it is investigating whether Hamas' top leader Si...
WorldOct. 17
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on ...
WorldOct. 17
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting ...
WorldOct. 17
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
WorldOct. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
WorldOct. 17
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
WorldOct. 17
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
WorldOct. 17
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
WorldOct. 17
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
Takeaways from The Associated Press' reporting on extremism in the military
WorldOct. 17
Takeaways from The Associated Press' reporting on extremism in the military
Death of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne at 31 sends shockwaves around the world
WorldOct. 17
Death of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne at 31 sends shockwaves around the world
His country trained him to fight. Then he turned against it. More like him are doing the same
WorldOct. 17
His country trained him to fight. Then he turned against it. More like him are doing the same
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy