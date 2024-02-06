All sections
WorldMarch 5, 2025

Powerful US storms create blizzard conditions and threaten to spawn more tornadoes

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Powerful storms that

JEFF MARTIN and JACK BROOK, Associated Press
A motorist adjusts their windshield wipers near Saddle Creek Road and Leavenworth Street during a blizzard warning in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)
A motorist adjusts their windshield wipers near Saddle Creek Road and Leavenworth Street during a blizzard warning in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)
Damage from the roof that was sheered off by high by winds sits in front of Plano West High School Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Plano, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Damage from the roof that was sheered off by high by winds sits in front of Plano West High School Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Plano, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
A downed power line rests on the road near an apartment building damaged during early morning storm that hit the Dallas region Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A downed power line rests on the road near an apartment building damaged during early morning storm that hit the Dallas region Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Snow blows during a blizzard warning in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)
Snow blows during a blizzard warning in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)
Storm debris sits in front of Plano West High School Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Plano, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Storm debris sits in front of Plano West High School Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Plano, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Snow blows during a blizzard warning in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)
Snow blows during a blizzard warning in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)
Students arriving for classes walk past damage from the roof that was sheered off by high by winds at Plano West High School Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Plano, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Students arriving for classes walk past damage from the roof that was sheered off by high by winds at Plano West High School Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Plano, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Dust from West Texas brought in by high winds obscures the sun over downtown Austin, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Mikala Compton/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Dust from West Texas brought in by high winds obscures the sun over downtown Austin, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Mikala Compton/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Louisiana festival queens from across the state ride in a float during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Louisiana festival queens from across the state ride in a float during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
A downed power line rests on the road near an apartment building following an early morning storm that hit the Dallas region Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A downed power line rests on the road near an apartment building following an early morning storm that hit the Dallas region Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A downed power line rests on the road near an apartment building damaged during early morning storm that hit the Dallas region Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A downed power line rests on the road near an apartment building damaged during early morning storm that hit the Dallas region Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
The Krewe of Bacchus rolls through the streets of New Orleans, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
The Krewe of Bacchus rolls through the streets of New Orleans, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
"Louisiana Fairs and Festivals" is the theme as the Krewe of Bacchus rolls through the streets of New Orleans, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
"Louisiana Fairs and Festivals" is the theme as the Krewe of Bacchus rolls through the streets of New Orleans, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
A worker walks through debris from a damaged warehouse after storms moved through Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Lewisville, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
A worker walks through debris from a damaged warehouse after storms moved through Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Lewisville, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Workers talk while cleaning up debris from a damaged warehouse after storms moved through Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Lewisville, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Workers talk while cleaning up debris from a damaged warehouse after storms moved through Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Lewisville, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
A workers walk outside a damaged warehouse after storms moved through Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Lewisville, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
A workers walk outside a damaged warehouse after storms moved through Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Lewisville, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Powerful storms that killed two people in Mississippi and ripped roofs from buildings in a small Oklahoma town charged across the nation, threatening more communities Wednesday in the central to eastern United States with wide-ranging weather.

Meanwhile, forecasters warned that a Pacific storm was expected to bring widespread rain and mountain snow across California and other parts of the West from Wednesday into Friday.

A tornado watch was issued Wednesday morning for parts of North and South Carolina until early afternoon. Tornado warnings were issued in Florida and South Carolina on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, high winds forced some changes to Mardi Gras in New Orleans, which moved up and shortened the two biggest parades to wrap them up ahead of the bad weather. Tornadoes touched down Tuesday in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, according to preliminary information from the National Weather Service.

In Mississippi, two people died due to the severe weather, Gov. Tate Reeves said Tuesday in a social media post without going into detail. WAPT-TV reported that one person died from a falling power line in Madison County, while a driver in the same county was killed by a tree falling on his car.

On Wednesday morning, Nebraska officials warned that travel was not advised in the eastern part of the state, where high winds were limiting visibility. A 130-mile (209-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 80 was closed from Greenwood to Grand Island, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Blizzard conditions in parts of southern Minnesota made travel there dangerous Wednesday morning, the weather service office in the Twin Cities warned on social media. Heavy snow and strong northerly winds slowed travel across much of the Twin Cities, southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, the weather service said.

The storms have left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity service on Wednesday morning across the central and southeastern United States, including more than 111,000 customers in Texas, about 54,000 in Tennessee and about 53,000 in Alabama, according to PowerOutage.us.

After more than 850 flights were canceled nationwide on Tuesday, the storm was beginning to snarl traffic at some of the nation’s busiest airports on the East Coast, which typically causes ripple effects throughout the nation’s commercial aviation system. Nearly 500 flights scheduled to fly into or out of U.S. airports on Wednesday have been canceled, according to FlightAware.com, which tracks cancelations and delays nationwide.

Martin reported from Atlanta. Associated Press journalists from across the country contributed.

