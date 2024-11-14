WASHINGTON — Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday that the Federal Reserve will likely cut its key interest rate slowly and deliberately in the coming months, in part because inflation has shown signs of persistence and the Fed's officials want to see where it heads next.

Powell, speaking in Dallas, said that inflation is edging closer to the central bank's 2% target, “but it is not there yet.”

At the same time, he said, the economy is strong, and the policymakers can take time to monitor the path of inflation.

“The economy is not sending any signals that we need to be in a hurry to lower rates,” the Fed chair said. “The strength we are currently seeing in the economy gives us the ability to approach our decisions carefully.”

Economists expect the Fed to announce another quarter-point rate cut in December, after a quarter-point reduction last week and a half-point cut in September.

But the Fed's steps after that are much less clear. In September, the central bank's officials collectively signaled they envisioned cutting their key rate four times in 2025. Wall Street traders, though, now expect just two rate reductions, according to futures pricing tracked by CME FedWatch. And after Powell's cautious remarks Thursday, traders estimated the likelihood of a Fed rate cut in December at just below 59%, down from 83% a day earlier.

The Fed's benchmark interest rate tends to influence borrowing rates across the economy, including for mortgages, auto loans and credit cards. Other factors, though, can also push up longer-term rates, notably expectations for inflation and economic growth.

For example, Donald Trump's presidential election victory has sent yields on Treasury securities higher. It is a sign that investors expect faster growth next year as well as potentially larger budget deficits and even higher inflation should Trump impose widespread tariffs and mass deportations of migrants as he has promised.