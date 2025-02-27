Gregg Popovich will not coach this season. He is not ruling out a comeback in the future.

Popovich met with the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, releasing a statement afterward to make his decision on this season — and hope for next season — public. The 76-year-old Popovich, the NBA's all-time coaching wins leader, had a stroke at the team's arena in San Antonio on Nov. 2 and has been away from the team since.

“I’ve decided not to return to the sidelines this season,” Popovich said in a statement distributed by the team. “(Acting coach) Mitch Johnson and his staff have done a wonderful job and the resolve and professionalism the players have shown, sticking together during a challenging season, has been outstanding.”

Popovich has been in regular contact with Johnson, some team officials and has talked with some players at times during his absence — but he has not been seen at games or been known to be at any practices since the stroke happened.

“I will continue to focus on my health with the hope that I can return to coaching in the future,” Popovich said.