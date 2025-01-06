All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 6, 2025

Pope wraps up busy Christmas season by calling for culture of welcome in Christian communities

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis wrapped up a

AP News, Associated Press
Pope Francis holds the cross as he presides over an Epiphany mass in St.Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Pope Francis holds the cross as he presides over an Epiphany mass in St.Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pope Francis, center, holds the cross as he presides over an Epiphany mass in St.Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Pope Francis, center, holds the cross as he presides over an Epiphany mass in St.Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A view of St.Peter's Basilica as Pope Francis presides over an Epiphany mass at the Vatican, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
A view of St.Peter's Basilica as Pope Francis presides over an Epiphany mass at the Vatican, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pope Francis holds the cross as he presides over an Epiphany mass in St.Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Pope Francis holds the cross as he presides over an Epiphany mass in St.Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Children bring the offertory during an Epiphany mass presided by Pope Francis in St.Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Children bring the offertory during an Epiphany mass presided by Pope Francis in St.Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pope Francis delivers his speech as he presides over an Epiphany mass in St.Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Pope Francis delivers his speech as he presides over an Epiphany mass in St.Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pope Francis presides over an Epiphany mass in St.Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Pope Francis presides over an Epiphany mass in St.Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pope Francis holds the cross as he presides over an Epiphany mass in St.Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Pope Francis holds the cross as he presides over an Epiphany mass in St.Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pope Francis holds the cross as he presides over an Epiphany mass in St.Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Pope Francis holds the cross as he presides over an Epiphany mass in St.Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis wrapped up a busy Christmas season on Monday by calling for the faithful to promote a culture of welcome and integration in their communities and reject discrimination.

Francis presided over Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica to mark Epiphany. According to the Bible, the feast marks the day that three wise men guided by a star came to visit the newborn Jesus. Francis said the star, in guiding humanity to God, doesn’t discriminate among ethnic, linguistic or national groups and is there for all.

“We do well to meditate on this today, in a world in which individuals and nations are equipped with ever more powerful means of communication, and yet seem to have become less willing to understand, accept and encounter others in their diversity!” he said in his homily.

God, he said, calls on Christians to reject anything that discriminates or excludes and discards people. He called instead for promoting “a strong culture of welcome, in which the narrow places of fear and denunciation are replaced by open spaces of encounter, integration and sharing of life; safe spaces where everyone can find warmth and shelter.”

Francis has long preached the Gospel-mandated need to welcome the stranger, applying it to migrants in particular.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Epiphany Mass marked the end of a particularly busy Christmas season for Francis that also coincided with the start of the 2025 Holy Year. The once-ever-quarter-celebration of Christianity is expected to bring more than 30 million pilgrims to Rome over the next 12 months.

The 88-year-old pope has a daunting schedule ahead greeting and ministering to them, alongside his other papal duties.

And while he is wrapping up the Christmas season with Epiphany, he still has a busy week ahead. He'll deliver his annual foreign policy speech to the Holy See’s diplomatic corps, host a final meeting with President Joe Biden and preside over the baptism of babies in the Sistine Chapel.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 6
Shooting attack on a bus carrying Israelis in the occupied W...
WorldJan. 6
Congress is ready to certify Trump's election win, but his J...
WorldJan. 6
What to know about the Meta glasses the New Orleans attacker...
WorldJan. 6
Austrian far-right leader meets president as expectations mo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Biden, in 11th hour action, bans new offshore oil and gas drilling in most federal waters
WorldJan. 6
Biden, in 11th hour action, bans new offshore oil and gas drilling in most federal waters
Harris will oversee certification of her defeat to Trump four years after he sparked Capitol attack
WorldJan. 6
Harris will oversee certification of her defeat to Trump four years after he sparked Capitol attack
Indonesia launches free meals program to feed children and pregnant women to fight malnutrition
WorldJan. 6
Indonesia launches free meals program to feed children and pregnant women to fight malnutrition
France's former President Sarkozy standing trial over alleged campaign funding by Libya's Gadhafi
WorldJan. 6
France's former President Sarkozy standing trial over alleged campaign funding by Libya's Gadhafi
They fled from extremists. Now the government in Burkina Faso tries to hide their existence
WorldJan. 6
They fled from extremists. Now the government in Burkina Faso tries to hide their existence
Golden Globes Fashion: Ariana Grande eschews Glinda pink for pale yellow (brick road) silk
WorldJan. 6
Golden Globes Fashion: Ariana Grande eschews Glinda pink for pale yellow (brick road) silk
Afghans arrive in the Philippines to complete visa processing for resettlement in US
WorldJan. 6
Afghans arrive in the Philippines to complete visa processing for resettlement in US
Jimmy Carter raised climate change concerns 35 years before the Paris Accords
WorldJan. 6
Jimmy Carter raised climate change concerns 35 years before the Paris Accords
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy