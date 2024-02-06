All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldMarch 13, 2025

Pope marks the 12th anniversary of his papacy hospitalized but with condition improving

ROME (AP) —

AP News, Associated Press
A couple kiss in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A couple kiss in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman shelters against the rain as she follows a live broadcasted Rosary prayer for Pope Francis, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A woman shelters against the rain as she follows a live broadcasted Rosary prayer for Pope Francis, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People pray as they follow a live broadcasted Rosary prayer for Pope Francis, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
People pray as they follow a live broadcasted Rosary prayer for Pope Francis, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman looks at the "Angels Unawares" boat sculpture by Canadian artist Timothy P. Schmalz on a rainy day in St. Peter's square at The Vatican, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A woman looks at the "Angels Unawares" boat sculpture by Canadian artist Timothy P. Schmalz on a rainy day in St. Peter's square at The Vatican, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Catholic worshippers arrive to St. Peter's Square on a rainy day at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Catholic worshippers arrive to St. Peter's Square on a rainy day at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Catholic worshippers walk towards St. Peter's Square on a rainy day in Rome, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Catholic worshippers walk towards St. Peter's Square on a rainy day in Rome, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis marked the 12th anniversary of his papacy Thursday with increasingly positive medical updates four weeks into his hospitalization for double pneumonia.

The pope spent another tranquil night, the Vatican said in its brief morning statement.

A chest X-ray confirmed improvements, the Vatican said on Wednesday, just two days after days after doctors declared he’s no longer in imminent danger of death. The latest medical bulletin said that the 88-year-old pope’s condition remained stable, but indicated a complex picture considering his overall fragility.

The Holy See hasn’t said how the anniversary of his election as the 266th pope might be commemorated. It is a public holiday at the Vatican and Masses are planned in his honor at churches in Rome. No medical bulletins will be issued.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Francis on Wednesday remotely followed a Lenten spiritual retreat that has been a mainstay of his papacy. He continues to receive high flows of oxygen through nasal tubes during the day and a non-invasive mechanical mask to aid his rest at night.

The former Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio was elected on the fifth ballot of the 2013 conclave, which was called after Pope Benedict XVI resigned.

While Francis has praised Benedict’s humility in stepping down and said he might follow in his footsteps, more recently he has said the papacy is a job for life.

Another milestone comes Friday, when Francis marks four weeks of hospitalization.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 15
With Trump's zigzag actions on trade, March came in like a l...
WorldMar. 15
Starmer tells global leaders to 'keep the pressure' on Putin...
WorldMar. 15
One year after interpreter's scandal, Shohei Ohtani enters t...
WorldMar. 15
Pope enters fifth week of hospital treatment for double pneu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Russia and Ukraine launch aerial attacks amid proposed ceasefire talks
WorldMar. 15
Russia and Ukraine launch aerial attacks amid proposed ceasefire talks
Hamas says it will only release American-Israeli hostage if truce agreement is implemented
WorldMar. 15
Hamas says it will only release American-Israeli hostage if truce agreement is implemented
UK's Starmer convenes 'coalition of the willing' for second meeting to discuss Ukraine
WorldMar. 15
UK's Starmer convenes 'coalition of the willing' for second meeting to discuss Ukraine
Threat of tornadoes moves to US South after big storm unleashes winds and fans wildfires
WorldMar. 15
Threat of tornadoes moves to US South after big storm unleashes winds and fans wildfires
After Columbia arrests, international college students fall silent
WorldMar. 15
After Columbia arrests, international college students fall silent
A river ‘died' overnight in Zambia after an acidic waste spill at a Chinese-owned mine
WorldMar. 15
A river ‘died' overnight in Zambia after an acidic waste spill at a Chinese-owned mine
Critics warn staff cuts at federal agencies overseeing US dams could put public safety at risk
WorldMar. 15
Critics warn staff cuts at federal agencies overseeing US dams could put public safety at risk
Democrats confront limits of their minority power after bruising shutdown vote
WorldMar. 15
Democrats confront limits of their minority power after bruising shutdown vote
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy