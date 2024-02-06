ROME (AP) — Pope Francis convened a high-level summit Monday to demand that children be protected from war, forced labor, trafficking and exploitation, throwing his moral authority behind a global initiative to uphold children's fundamental rights despite the Catholic Church’s own poor record in protecting them from sexual abuse.

Queen Rania of Jordan opened the summit, recalling that the U.N. Convention on the Rights of the Child is the most widely ratified human rights convention in history but is hardly enforced on an equal plane.

“In theory, the global consensus is clear: every right, for every child,” she told the gathering in the Apostolic Palace. “Yet, so many children around the world are excluded from its promise -– particularly in warzones. Worse yet, people have grown desensitized to their pain.”

She cited a psychological study on Gaza’s most vulnerable children, after more than a year of living through the Israel-Hamas war, that found 96% believed their death was imminent, and half said they wanted to die. “How did we let our humanity come to this?” she asked.

Italian Sen. Liliana Segre, a 94-year-old Holocaust survivor, told the gathering that she was denied the right to education when Italy’s fascist-era racial laws went into effect in 1938 and Jewish children were barred from school.

“We were surrounded by an indifference that sometimes is worse than violence,” she said.

Segre has spent her life teaching today’s youth about antisemitism and the need to not look away when injustices occur, and has paid the price. “I am the oldest woman in the world with a police escort and am insulted and threatened, despite not having done anything,” she said.

Francis, for his part, listed the tragic summary of plights facing hundreds of millions of today’s children: conflicts, homelessness, trafficking and compulsory marriage. He also referred to the 150 million stateless or “invisible” children who were not registered at birth or have no documents when they migrate.