VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis tripped while entering the Vatican auditorium for an audience Saturday after the handle of his walking stick snapped, but he avoided falling.

The 88-year-old pope often has to use a wheelchair or a cane because of bad knees and has fallen twice in the past two months.

After Saturday’s slight stumble, two aides helped him to his chair on the stage and the audience proceeded without incident. After he recovered someone in the audience shouted “Viva il Papa” and the audience applauded.

Earlier in January, Francis fell and hurt his right arm. It wasn't broken, but a sling was put on as a precaution.