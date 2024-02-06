All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldMarch 6, 2025

Pope Francis rests after peaceful night during third week of hospital treatment for pneumonia

ROME (AP) —

AP News, Associated Press
Girls, with ashes on their foreheads, pray during a rosary prayer for Pope Francis' health in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Girls, with ashes on their foreheads, pray during a rosary prayer for Pope Francis' health in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mexican painter Roberto Marquez places a painting of Pope Francis he made outside the Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Mexican painter Roberto Marquez places a painting of Pope Francis he made outside the Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man holds a little dog during a rosary prayer for Pope Francis' health in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
A man holds a little dog during a rosary prayer for Pope Francis' health in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis was resting Thursday after a peaceful night during his third week of hospital treatment for double pneumonia, the Vatican said.

The pope has been sleeping with a non-invasive mechanical mask to guarantee that his lungs expand properly overnight and help his recovery. He has been transitioning to receiving oxygen with a nasal tube during the day.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The 88-year-old pope, who has chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, has been stable for two days after suffering two respiratory crises Monday. Doctors underlined that his prognosis remained guarded due to the complex picture.

The pope on Wednesday marked the start of Lent by receiving ashes on his forehead and by calling the parish priest in Gaza, the Vatican said. He also added physical therapy to his hospital routine of respiratory therapy.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 6
Most Greenlanders are Lutheran, 300 years after a missionary...
WorldMar. 6
A youth theater production rises from the ashes of the Los A...
WorldMar. 6
Trump has dropped a high-profile abortion case in Idaho. Her...
WorldMar. 6
Texas Rep. Al Green unrepentant as he faces censure vote in ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Veterans fired from federal jobs say they feel betrayed, including some who voted for Trump
WorldMar. 6
Veterans fired from federal jobs say they feel betrayed, including some who voted for Trump
Top Hong Kong court overturns convictions of 3 former organizers of Tiananmen vigils
WorldMar. 6
Top Hong Kong court overturns convictions of 3 former organizers of Tiananmen vigils
South Korean fighter jet accidentally drops bombs, reportedly injuring 7 people
WorldMar. 6
South Korean fighter jet accidentally drops bombs, reportedly injuring 7 people
Alex Ovechkin gets 885th career goal to move nine away from tying Wayne Gretzky's NHL record
WorldMar. 6
Alex Ovechkin gets 885th career goal to move nine away from tying Wayne Gretzky's NHL record
Okinawan bone digger searches for the remains of WWII dead and worries their lessons are unheard
WorldMar. 6
Okinawan bone digger searches for the remains of WWII dead and worries their lessons are unheard
China's premier and the American president: Two leaders, two speeches, two differing world visions
WorldMar. 6
China's premier and the American president: Two leaders, two speeches, two differing world visions
Steve Carell surprises Southern California high school students with free prom tickets
WorldMar. 6
Steve Carell surprises Southern California high school students with free prom tickets
NFL legend Bill Belichick is coaching practices again. Only now he's a college rookie at UNC
WorldMar. 6
NFL legend Bill Belichick is coaching practices again. Only now he's a college rookie at UNC
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy