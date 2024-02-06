VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis baptised 21 babies in the Sistine Chapel on Sunday under the ceiling frescoed by Michelangelo, in what has become an annual tradition that marks the end of the Christmas holiday period at the Vatican.

Francis celebrated the Lord’s gift of faith to the children, stressing they were the protagonists of the ceremony.

“It is important that these children feel well,” the pope said. “If they are hungry, feed them so they don’t cry. If they feel hot, change them. ... But let them feel at ease, because today they are in charge and we must serve them with the Sacrament, with prayers.”