WorldJanuary 16, 2025

Pope falls and hurts his arm, the second time in a month that he falls

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis fell Thursday and hurt his arm, the Vatican said, just weeks after another apparent fall resulted in a bad bruise on his chin.

AP News, Associated Press
Pope Francis arrives in the Paul VI hall on the occasion of the weekly general audience at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis arrives in the Paul VI hall on the occasion of the weekly general audience at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis fell Thursday and hurt his arm, the Vatican said, just weeks after another apparent fall resulted in a bad bruise on his chin.

Francis didn’t break his arm but that a sling was put on as a precaution, the Vatican spokesman said in a statement

On Dec. 7, the pope whacked his chin on his nightstand in an apparent fall that resulted in a bad bruise.

The 88-year-old pope has battled health problems and often has to use a wheelchair.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

