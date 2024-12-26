All sections
World
December 26, 2024

Pope brings Holy Year and a message of hope to Rome's main prison

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis inaugurated his

AP News, Associated Press
Pope Francis arrives at the Rebibbia Prison where he symbolically opens a Holy Door with inmates in Rome, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis arrives at the Rebibbia Prison where he symbolically opens a Holy Door with inmates in Rome, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis opens the Holy Door of St Peter's Basilica to mark the start of the Catholic Jubilee Year, at the Vatican, Dec. 24, 2024. (Alberto Pizzoli/Pool Photo via AP)
Pope Francis opens the Holy Door of St Peter's Basilica to mark the start of the Catholic Jubilee Year, at the Vatican, Dec. 24, 2024. (Alberto Pizzoli/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image released by Vatican Media, Pope Francis opens the holy door marking the start of the Catholic jubilar year 2025 before presiding over the Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Vatican Media, HO)
In this image released by Vatican Media, Pope Francis opens the holy door marking the start of the Catholic jubilar year 2025 before presiding over the Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Vatican Media, HO)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image released by Vatican Media, Pope Francis opens the holy door marking the start of the Catholic jubilar year 2025 before presiding over the Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Vatican Media, HO)
In this image released by Vatican Media, Pope Francis opens the holy door marking the start of the Catholic jubilar year 2025 before presiding over the Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Vatican Media, HO)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image released by Vatican Media, Pope Francis opens the holy door marking the start of the Catholic jubilar year 2025 before presiding over the Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Vatican Media, HO)
In this image released by Vatican Media, Pope Francis opens the holy door marking the start of the Catholic jubilar year 2025 before presiding over the Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Vatican Media, HO)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pope Francis arrives at Rebibbia prison for the event of the opening of the Holy Door of the chapel at the prison in Rome, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis arrives at Rebibbia prison for the event of the opening of the Holy Door of the chapel at the prison in Rome, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis inaugurated his Holy Year at Rome’s main prison on Thursday, bringing a message of hope to inmates and involving them in the Catholic Church’s once-every-quarter century celebration that is expected to bring some 32 million pilgrims to Rome.

Francis stood up from his wheelchair, knocked on the door to the chapel at Rebibbia prison and walked across the threshold, re-enacting the gesture he performed at St. Peter’s Basilica two nights earlier on Christmas Eve.

The opening of the Holy Door at the Basilica officially kicked of the Jubilee year, a church tradition dating to 1300 that nowadays occurs every 25 years and involves the faithful coming to Rome on pilgrimages.

"The first Holy Door I opened at Christmas in St. Peter's. I wanted the second one be here, in a prison," Francis told the inmates before he entered. “I wanted each of us here, inside and out, to have the possibility of throwing open the door of our hearts and understanding that hope doesn't disappoint.”

Francis dedicated the 2025 Jubilee to hope and has made clear that prisoners were an important part of the Holy Year: The final grand event of the Jubilee is a special Mass for inmates at St. Peter's on Dec. 14, 2025. Francis has long made prison ministry an important part of his priestly vocation and has made several visits to Rebibbia since becoming pope in 2013.

His message, also delivered to inmates during his foreign trips, is always one of hope, believing that people who are serving prison sentences need something to look forward to more than most.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

