ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has revised the funeral rites that will be used when he dies, simplifying the rituals to emphasize his role as a mere bishop and allowing for burial outside the Vatican in keeping with his wishes.

The Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano published details of the updated liturgical book, which Francis approved April 29 and which replaces the previous edition that was last published in 2000.

Francis turns 88 in December and, despite some health and mobility problems, appears in fine form. On Wednesday, he presided over a spirited general audience that featured children who spontaneously rushed the stage.

While popes often tinker with the rules regulating the conclave that will elect their successor, a revision of the papal funeral rites became necessary after Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI died on Dec. 31, 2022.

The Vatican had to work out a funeral for a retired pope, and a few months later Francis revealed he was working with the Vatican’s master of liturgical ceremonies, Monsignor Diego Ravelli, to overhaul the papal funeral rites to simplify them.