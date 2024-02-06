MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Polls opened in the small South American nation of Uruguay on Sunday in an election race between centrists that defies regional trends of bitter division and democratic erosion.

Some 2.7 million registered voters in Uruguay are set to pick a new president, fill Parliament and decide whether to overhaul the social security system in a contentious constitutional referendum that would expand the fiscal deficit in one of Latin America’s wealthiest countries.

The two presidential front-runners represent a choice between extending the mandate of the current governing center-right coalition or bringing back the moderate left-wing alliance that transformed the country into one of the most socially liberal when it last governed from 2005 to 2020.

In stark contrast to other Latin American countries, as well as to the United States, both presidential candidates agree on major issues and have waged remarkably civil campaigns free of personal insults.

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — The small South American nation of Uruguay is holding a remarkably civilized general election on Sunday that pits an incumbent conservative coalition against a moderate left-wing alliance in a country free from the political histrionics of other presidential contests around the world.

No one expects the outcome of the vote to herald drastic change in this nation of 3.4 million people, long heralded as a model democracy and island of stability in the region.

With the main parties in broad agreement on many issues, the campaign is being fought over voter concerns like child poverty and security. Rising homicides and robberies represent the biggest concern for Uruguayans, polls show, even though the country is one of the region’s safest.

“In a way, Uruguay has been boring, but boring in this sense is very good,” said Juan Cruz Díaz, a political analyst who runs the Cefeidas consultancy group in Buenos Aires. “We’ve seen so many dramatic changes in Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia and suddenly we face elections in Uruguay in which there is a general consensus, there’s stability.”

While in neighboring Brazil and Argentina, voters recently vented their rage at the status quo, Uruguay's electorate remains largely satisfied with the government's business-friendly policies and the economy's steady growth. The current center-right president, Luis Lacalle Pou, enjoys a 50% approval rating.

As constitutional term limits bar Lacalle Pou from running for a second consecutive term, the governing party's candidate is Álvaro Delgado, 55, a congressman and Lacalle Pou's former chief of staff who started his career as a veterinarian.

"This government leaves us with a very solid first level to continue building the future,” Delgado said at his closing campaign rally.

His main challenger is Yamandú Orsi, 57, a center-left former mayor and history teacher with humble roots from the Frente Amplio (or Broad Front) coalition, which governed for 15 years before Lacalle Pou’s 2019 victory. His campaign ads show him drinking mate, the herbal drink beloved by Uruguayans, and walking his dog in casual wear.

From 2005-2020, Frente Amplio oversaw progressive laws, such as the legalization of same-sex marriage. Uruguay became the first country in the world to legalize cannabis for recreational use and developed one of the greenest grids, powered by 98% renewable energy.