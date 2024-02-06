GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — Polls opened Sunday in a presidential election in Ecuador that is shaped up to be a repeat of the 2023 race, when voters chose a conservative young millionaire over the leftist protegee of the country’s most influential president this century.

President Daniel Noboa and Luis González are the clear front-runners among the pool of 16 candidates. All promised voters to reduce the widespread crime that pushed their lives into an unnerving new normal four years ago.

Voting is mandatory in Ecuador. More than 13.7 million people are eligible to vote.

More than 100,000 members of the military and police officers have been deployed to safeguard the election, including voting centers.

To win outright, a candidate needs 50% of the vote or at least 40% with a 10-point lead over the closest opponent. If needed, a runoff election would take place on April 13.

