JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — A harrowing 911 call, disturbing police videos and other crime scene evidence are expected to play a key role as the murder and hate crime trial continues Wednesday for an Illinois landlord accused of killing a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy in 2023.

Joseph Czuba, 73, faces first-degree murder, attempted murder and hate crime charges in the death of Wadee Alfayoumi and the wounding of his mother, Hanan Shaheen, in October 2023 in suburban Chicago. Authorities allege that Czuba targeted them because of their Islamic faith and as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas that erupted days earlier.

During opening statements Tuesday, prosecutors described how Czuba allegedly pulled a knife from a belt holder and stabbed the child 26 times after attacking his mother.

“This happened because this defendant was afraid that a war that had started on Oct. 7, 2023, a half a world away in the Middle East was going to come to his doorstep,” said Michael Fitzgerald, a Will County assistant state’s attorney. “This happened because Hanan and Wadee were Muslim.”

Czuba, of Plainfield, has pleaded not guilty. He did not speak as he watched the proceedings.

His attorneys previewed their defense during opening statements, saying jurors should consider each piece of evidence carefully, including explicit photos and video, because key parts were missing.

“It is easy to get lost in the horror of those images,” said Kylie Blatti, a Will County public defender. “But the prosecution can’t convince you of their case simply by showing you how horrible the death of a little boy was.”

The family was renting two rooms from Czuba and his wife, who also lived at the single-family home where the murder killing in Plainfield, nearly 40 miles (65 kilometers) from Chicago. They shared a kitchen and living room with the Czubas.