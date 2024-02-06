LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Hawaii woman who disappeared after landing in Los Angeles was seen crossing into Mexico alone with her luggage and is not considered missing, police said Monday.

At about noon on Nov. 12, Hannah Kobayashi, 30, walked into the tunnel that leads to Mexico, officials said, adding that there is no evidence she’s being trafficked or a victim of foul play. Police say the case is now classified as a “voluntary missing person.”

“We’ve basically done everything we can do at this point. She’s left the country and in another nation now,” said Los Angeles Police Department Chief of Police Jim McDonnell

Kobayashi went missing after the budding photographer from Maui didn’t make a connecting flight to New York on Nov. 8 to travel for a new job and to visit relatives. She told her family she would sleep in the Los Angeles International Airport that night.