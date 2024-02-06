All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 3, 2024

Police recover a stolen van with 2,500 pies after a chef's appeal, but they are too damaged to eat

LONDON (AP) — A British chef's appeal for thieves to return 2,500 pies that were in a stolen van ended in disappointment Tuesday when police found the vehicle abandoned, with its savory cargo too damaged to eat.

AP News, Associated Press
This undated handout photo shows one of Tommy Banks' pies. (Tommy Banks via AP)
This undated handout photo shows one of Tommy Banks' pies. (Tommy Banks via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This undated handout photo shows Tommy Banks' pies. (Tommy Banks via AP)
This undated handout photo shows Tommy Banks' pies. (Tommy Banks via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LONDON (AP) — A British chef's appeal for thieves to return 2,500 pies that were in a stolen van ended in disappointment Tuesday when police found the vehicle abandoned, with its savory cargo too damaged to eat.

Tommy Banks, who owns two Michelin-starred restaurants and a pub in the northern English county of Yorkshire, said a member of staff discovered the van was missing, along with its cargo of steak and ale, turkey and butternut squash pies intended for a Christmas market in the city of York. The food has been valued at 25,000 pounds ($32,000).

Banks said the van was insured, but he implored the vehicle thieves not to let the food go to waste. In an Instagram video, he suggested they “do the right thing” and drop the pies at a community center or other venue.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In an update, Banks said police had found the van, badly damaged and with stolen license plates, in Middlesbrough, about 30 miles (50 km) from where it was taken. He said the pies were still inside but were damaged and would have to be discarded.

“It’s just so much waste. It’s just rubbish,” Banks said in a video on Instagram. “Sorry, it’s not a happier ending to this story.”

The pie heist is the latest theft of artisanal edibles to rock the U.K. food trade. In October, nearly 1,000 wheels of cloth-wrapped artisanal cheddar weighing 22 metric tons (48,488 pounds) and valued at 300,000 pounds ($390,000) were swiped from London’s Neal’s Yard Dairy by a con artist posing as a wholesale distributor for a major French retailer.

Despite a hunt by British and international police — and an appeal by TV chef Jamie Oliver — the cheese has not been found. A 63-year-old man was arrested and questioned by police, but has not been charged.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 3
US biathletes fear retaliation for speaking out about sexual...
WorldDec. 3
Hunter Biden gun case dismissed after President Joe Biden's ...
WorldDec. 3
Goodell speaks to Congress about the security issue of drone...
WorldDec. 3
Search suspended for man believed to have gone overboard fro...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Tiger Woods has no firm answers on a deal with Saudis or his future as a player
WorldDec. 3
Tiger Woods has no firm answers on a deal with Saudis or his future as a player
US job openings rose last month, though hiring slowed, in mixed picture for labor market
WorldDec. 3
US job openings rose last month, though hiring slowed, in mixed picture for labor market
They fled war in Sudan. But they haven't been able to flee the hunger
WorldDec. 3
They fled war in Sudan. But they haven't been able to flee the hunger
Great Lakes region cleans up after lake-effect storms, but more snow may be coming
WorldDec. 3
Great Lakes region cleans up after lake-effect storms, but more snow may be coming
Last 2 defendants not guilty of murder in gang trial that led to rapper Young Thug's guilty plea
WorldDec. 3
Last 2 defendants not guilty of murder in gang trial that led to rapper Young Thug's guilty plea
The year in review: Influential people who died in 2024
WorldDec. 3
The year in review: Influential people who died in 2024
Hamas and Fatah are near an agreement on who will oversee postwar Gaza
WorldDec. 3
Hamas and Fatah are near an agreement on who will oversee postwar Gaza
2024 in pop culture: In a bruising year, we sought out fantasy, escapism — and cute little animals
WorldDec. 3
2024 in pop culture: In a bruising year, we sought out fantasy, escapism — and cute little animals
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy