DETROIT (AP) — Police in Detroit are conducting an internal investigation after Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was not locked up following a traffic stop despite the discovery of a gun under his seat that he didn't have a permit to carry, authorities said.

Chief James White was “very unhappy about the totality of the circumstances here,” Commander Michael McGinnis told WXYZ-TV.

The gun was registered to Williams, but he does not have a concealed-carry permit, the TV station reported.

Without a permit in Michigan, a gun owner typically must place the weapon in a closed case while in a vehicle. A violation is a felony.

Williams was handcuffed and placed in a patrol car on Oct. 8. He was a passenger in a car driven by his brother, who had his own gun and a concealed-carry permit, WXYZ reported.

“I play for the Lions, bro. I’m Jameson Williams,” Williams said, according to body-camera video obtained by the TV station.

He said he lives in Detroit and needs the gun for protection.

“I feel that there was probable cause to arrest, and he was under arrest by the patrol officer,” McGinnis said. “And because of that, he should have been conveyed to the Detroit Detention Center and processed.”

But Williams was released after a sergeant arrived and talked by phone with other senior officers. The gun was also returned.

The traffic stop appeared to be closed until WXYZ began asking questions. The Wayne County prosecutor's office said it's now reviewing the case for possible charges.