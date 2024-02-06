All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 9, 2024

Police divers and dogs return to Central Park as search for UnitedHeathcare CEO's killer wears on

NEW YORK (AP) — Police dogs and divers returned Monday to New York’s Central Park as the dragnet for UnitedHealthcare

CEDAR ATTANASIO and MICHAEL R. SISAK, Associated Press
NYPD officers in diving suits search a lake in Central Park, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
NYPD officers in diving suits search a lake in Central Park, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
NYPD officers in diving suits search a lake in Central Park, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
NYPD officers in diving suits search a lake in Central Park, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An NYPD police officer and K-9 dog search around a lake in Central Park, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
An NYPD police officer and K-9 dog search around a lake in Central Park, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
NYPD officers in diving suits search a lake in Central Park, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
NYPD officers in diving suits search a lake in Central Park, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
NYPD officers in diving suits search a lake in Central Park, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
NYPD officers in diving suits search a lake in Central Park, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
NYPD officers and K-9 dog search around a lake in Central Park, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
NYPD officers and K-9 dog search around a lake in Central Park, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An NYPD police officer and K-9 dog search around a lake in Central Park, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
An NYPD police officer and K-9 dog search around a lake in Central Park, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A poster issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows a wanted unknown suspect. (FBI via AP)
A poster issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows a wanted unknown suspect. (FBI via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Police dogs and divers returned Monday to New York’s Central Park as the dragnet for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s killer stretched into a sixth day.

Investigators have been combing the park since the Wednesday shooting and have been searching at least one of its ponds for three days, looking for evidence that may have been thrown into it.

On Friday, police found a backpack in the park that they say the killer discarded as he fled from the crime scene outside the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan to an uptown bus station, where they suspect he left the city on a bus.

But they have yet to find the gun or the shooter, nor have they identified him by name.

On Monday, K-9 units sniffed leaf-covered planters between walking paths in Central Park near where police found the shooter’s backpack. Farther along the path that police suspect he took through the park after the shooting, scuba divers geared up and started searching a pond for the third straight day.

Thompson, 50, was killed in what police said was a “brazen, targeted” attack as he walked alone to the Hilton from a nearby hotel, where UnitedHealthcare’s parent company, UnitedHealth Group, was holding its annual investor conference, police said.

The shooter appeared to be “lying in wait for several minutes” before approaching the executive from behind and opening fire, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ammunition found near Thompson’s body bore the words “delay,” “deny” and “depose,” mimicking a phrase used by insurance industry critics.

Retracing the gunman’s steps using surveillance video, investigators say the shooter fled into Central Park on a bicycle at 60th Street and Center Drive, emerged from park without his backpack at 77th Street and Central Park West and then ditched the bicycle about 7 a.m. near 85th Street.

He then walked a couple blocks and got into a taxi, arriving at 7:30 a.m. at the George Washington Bridge Bus Station, which is near the northern tip of Manhattan and offers commuter service to New Jersey and Greyhound routes to Philadelphia, Boston and Washington, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

The FBI announced late Friday that it was offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction, adding to a reward of up to $10,000 that the NYPD has offered. Police say they believe the suspect acted alone.

Late Saturday, police released two additional photos of the suspect that appeared to be from a camera mounted inside a taxi. The first shows him outside the vehicle and the second shows him looking through the partition between the back seat and the front of the cab. In both, his face is partially obscured by a blue mask.

Through the park search, the NYPD has taken steps to minimize disruption to visitors, leading to an odd juxtaposition of joggers, tourists and an active crime scene.

On Monday, a 150-foot (50-meter) section of the park was cordoned off with blue and white police tape, giving the divers an area to change and get in the water.

At one point, a group of about 30 French-speaking tourists followed a guide down a path, but they couldn't go any further because of the police tape. Before turning back, many of them whipped out their phones to snap a photo of the divers.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 9
The Latest: Police question a man in Pennsylvania regarding ...
WorldDec. 9
Assad’s downfall is a humiliating blow to Russia. How will i...
WorldDec. 9
Veteran Daniel Penny is acquitted in NYC subway chokehold ca...
WorldDec. 9
PHOTO COLLECTION: Syria Prisoners Freed

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Syrian rebels free prisoners from Assad's notorious dungeons who celebrate in Damascus streets
WorldDec. 9
Syrian rebels free prisoners from Assad's notorious dungeons who celebrate in Damascus streets
TikTok asks federal appeals court to bar enforcement of potential ban until Supreme Court review
WorldDec. 9
TikTok asks federal appeals court to bar enforcement of potential ban until Supreme Court review
'Emilia Pérez' leads Golden Globe nominations with 10, followed by 'The Brutalist' and 'Conclave'
WorldDec. 9
'Emilia Pérez' leads Golden Globe nominations with 10, followed by 'The Brutalist' and 'Conclave'
Zelenskyy open to Western troops providing security for end to war in Ukraine
WorldDec. 9
Zelenskyy open to Western troops providing security for end to war in Ukraine
Pinheiro Braathen performs snow samba to celebrate Brazil's first podium in a World Cup ski race
WorldDec. 9
Pinheiro Braathen performs snow samba to celebrate Brazil's first podium in a World Cup ski race
In promising to shake up Washington, Trump is in a class of his own
WorldDec. 9
In promising to shake up Washington, Trump is in a class of his own
Israel strikes suspected chemical weapons sites and long-range rockets in Syria
WorldDec. 9
Israel strikes suspected chemical weapons sites and long-range rockets in Syria
Russia has used its hypersonic Oreshnik missile for the first time. What are its capabilities?
WorldDec. 9
Russia has used its hypersonic Oreshnik missile for the first time. What are its capabilities?
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy