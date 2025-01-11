All sections
WorldJanuary 11, 2025

Police arrest student suspected of hammer attack at a Tokyo university

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese police arrested a student suspected of a hammer attack at a Tokyo university, which local media said left several injured.

MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press
First responders work the scene of a hummer attack at Hosei University’s Tama campus in Machida, a suburb of Tokyo, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (Kyodo News via AP)
First responders work the scene of a hummer attack at Hosei University’s Tama campus in Machida, a suburb of Tokyo, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (Kyodo News via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A South Korean student suspected of Friday's hummer attack at a Tokyo university is carried out of a police station in Hachioji, a suburb of Tokyo, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Juntaro Yokoyama/Kyodo News via AP)
A South Korean student suspected of Friday's hummer attack at a Tokyo university is carried out of a police station in Hachioji, a suburb of Tokyo, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Juntaro Yokoyama/Kyodo News via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The 22-year-old South Korean sociology student was apprehended on the spot for allegedly attacking a male student during class at Hosei University’s Tama campus in Tokyo’s western suburbs on Friday, causing him minor injuries, according to the Tokyo metropolitan police.

Japanese media said seven more students suffered minor injuries as the suspect allegedly hit them in succession. It was not clear whether her actions were premeditated.

Kyodo News agency reported that the suspect told investigators she felt “frustrated” after being ignored and bullied by her classmates and used a hammer she found on campus.

Nearly 150 students were in class that day and one told Kyodo the attacker seemed to swing the hammer aimlessly, hitting those seated in the last row in the classroom, and that everyone ran away. Another said her face was expressionless and she did not seem to be targeting someone in particular, according to the agency.

Police said an investigation was still ongoing without providing further details.

Koreans still sometimes face discrimination in Japan because of the bitter past between the two countries, stemming from Japan’s brutal colonization of the Korean Peninsula, which ended in 1945 with Japan’s defeat in World War II.

Serious crime in Japan is rare but random stabbing and shooting have occurred in recent years.

In December, a junior high school student was stabbed to death and her friend injured while queuing up at a McDonald’s restaurant in the southwestern city of Kitakyushu in an alleged random attack, in which a man was later arrested.

In 2022, three people, including two students on their way to take entrance exams, were stabbed outside of the University of Tokyo. A 17-year-old student was arrested and later convicted of attempted murder.

