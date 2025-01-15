All sections
WorldJanuary 15, 2025

Poland's leader accuses Russia of planning acts of terror against 'airlines over the world'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk accused Russia on Wednesday of planning acts of sabotage worldwide that included “acts of air terror” against airlines.

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk speaks with the media prior to a group photo at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)
Tusk spoke at a news conference in Warsaw alongside Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy.

“I will not go into details, I can only confirm the validity of fears that Russia was planning acts of air terror, not only against Poland, but against airlines around the world,” Tusk said.

