Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin's home burglarized

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Penguins star Evgeni Malkin's home was burglarized on Saturday, the same day the Penguins hosted the Ottawa Senators.

KDKA-TV, citing unnamed sources, reported that Malkin's three Stanley Cup rings were among the items taken during the robbery.

The Penguins confirmed the burglary of Malkin's home in Sewickley, a Pittsburgh suburb, but declined to get into details, citing the ongoing investigation.

“We are working closely with local authorities and team security,” the team said in a statement late Tuesday night. "Malkin has requested that his privacy be respected during this time and we will have no further comment on the matter.”

Malkin did not play during Pittsburgh's 5-0 loss to Ottawa on Saturday due to an upper-body injury. He returned from a four-game absence on Tuesday night and had an assist in a 4-2 loss to Seattle. Malkin spoke after the game but did not mention the incident.