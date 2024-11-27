NEW YORK (AP) — When Seuk Kim took off from Maryland last weekend with three small dogs aboard his plane, it was the latest of many volunteer flights he had made to rescue animals in need.

After realizing a childhood dream of becoming a pilot, Kim transported cats and dogs from disaster areas, overcrowded shelters and other misfortunes — including a dog trapped for days in a shipping container — to rescue groups. He lined up other aviators to do the same.

But Sunday's flight to New York was his last. After apparently hitting turbulence, Kim's 1986 Mooney M20J crashed in the snowy woods of the Catskill Mountains, killing the 49-year-old pilot and one of the dogs, authorities said. The other two pups survived and were recovering Tuesday.

“There are very few people like Seuk in this world. He has no ulterior motives. He never needed recognition,” said Sydney Galley, a fellow rescue flight volunteer. “He just wanted to help.”

Whiskey — a 4-month-old Labrador-mix puppy who was found huddled in the snow with two broken legs — was doing well while awaiting surgery at Pieper Memorial Veterinary emergency and specialty hospital in Middletown, Connecticut. Videos showed the tawny pup getting belly rubs, licking a staffer’s face and, later, calmly looking around while having a leg bandage changed.

The other surviving dog, an 18-month-old Yorkshire terrier mix called Pluto, was found Monday with minor injuries. By Tuesday, Pluto was at the Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley, the New York organization that had been set to receive all three dogs. The third was a five-pound (2.3-kg) puppy named Lisa, Galley said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that the aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances in mountainous terrain. National Transportation Safety Board investigators were at the crash site.

Greene County Sheriff Peter Kusminsky has said visibility was poor Sunday and that Kim sought permission to change his altitude due to turbulence before the plane went down in early evening.

Galley said the aircraft — Kim's third plane, purchased in recent months — was equipped with technology to help locate it in an emergency. Still, it took authorities until about midnight Sunday to find the aircraft, which was in about a foot of snow a couple of miles from the nearest road, the sheriff said.

Kim lived with his wife and their three children in Springfield, Virginia. Originally from South Korea, he “came to this country with little but a dream, and through hard work and perseverance, he built a life of meaning and generosity,” cousin Christine Kim said in a Facebook message.

“Witty, spontaneous, and full of boundless generosity,” he combined a caring heart with a sense of adventure, the Kim family said in an online obituary.

Seuk Kim had worked in fields including public relations and marketing. His family said he had pastimes including cooking and following baseball, but he had long aspired to fly.

He eventually made that wish come true, and Galley said he recently told friends that he had landed a job with a charter flight company.