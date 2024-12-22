All sections
WorldDecember 22, 2024

Pickup truck driver killed by police after driving through busy mall store is identified

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — A pickup truck driver fleeing police careened through the doors of a JCPenney store at a busy Texas mall, injuring five people before he was fatally shot by officers, authorities said.

AP News, Associated Press
This image taken from video provided by KCEN-TV shows police responding after a man drove a vehicle into a JCPenney at a shopping mall Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Killeen, Texas. (KCEN-TV via AP)
This image taken from video provided by KCEN-TV shows police responding after a man drove a vehicle into a JCPenney at a shopping mall Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Killeen, Texas. (KCEN-TV via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This image provided by KXXV shows police responding to a JCPenney at a shopping mall as people look on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Killeen, Texas. (KXXV via AP)
This image provided by KXXV shows police responding to a JCPenney at a shopping mall as people look on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Killeen, Texas. (KXXV via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This image provided by KXXV shows police responding to a JCPenney at a shopping mall on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Killeen, Texas. (KXXV via AP)
This image provided by KXXV shows police responding to a JCPenney at a shopping mall on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Killeen, Texas. (KXXV via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — A pickup truck driver fleeing police careened through the doors of a JCPenney store at a busy Texas mall, injuring five people before he was fatally shot by officers, authorities said.

A 53-year-old man identified as John Darrel Schultz of Kempner drove a truck and crashed into the department store in Killeen, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) north of the state capital Austin, on Saturday afternoon and continued into the building, striking people as he went, according to Sgt. Bryan Washko of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Emergency medical services transported four victims from the mall to area hospitals and another traveled to a hospital separately. They ranged in age from 6 to 75 years old and their conditions were not immediately known, he said.

The chase began around 5 p.m. on Interstate 14 in Belton, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) from Killeen, after authorities received calls about an erratic driver in a black pickup, Ofelia Miramontez of the Killeen Police Department said.

Schultz then pulled off the road and drove into the parking lot of the mall.

“The suspect drove through the doors and continued to drive through the JCPenney store, striking multiple people,” Washko said. “The trooper and the Killeen police officer continued on foot after this vehicle, which was driving through the store, actively running people over. He traveled several hundred yards.”

Officers from the state public safety department, Killeen and three other law enforcement agencies “engaged in gunfire to eliminate this threat,” Washko said.

One of the officers who traded gunfire with the suspect was working as a security guard at the mall and others were off duty, he said.

Witnesses interviewed by local news outlets outside the mall said they heard multiple gunshots and saw people fleeing through the mall.

