All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 20, 2025

Photo Gallery: Trump returns to the White House

Dignitaries from across Washington and around the world

The Associated Press, Associated Press
The U.S. Capitol is seen from the top of the Washington Monument at dawn on Inauguration Day, Monday, Jan.20, 2025 in Washington. (Brendan McDermid/Pool photo via AP)
The U.S. Capitol is seen from the top of the Washington Monument at dawn on Inauguration Day, Monday, Jan.20, 2025 in Washington. (Brendan McDermid/Pool photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
President-elect Donald Trump talks with Vice President-elect JD Vance and Usha Vance before a service at St. John's Church, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President-elect Donald Trump talks with Vice President-elect JD Vance and Usha Vance before a service at St. John's Church, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vice President Kamala Harris, center right, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, center left, pose with Vice President-elect JD Vance, right, and his wife Usha Vance, left, upon arriving at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Vice President Kamala Harris, center right, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, center left, pose with Vice President-elect JD Vance, right, and his wife Usha Vance, left, upon arriving at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)ASSOCIATED PRESS
President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump are greeted by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, upon their arrival at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump are greeted by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, upon their arrival at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Argentina's President Javier Milei, center, speaks with former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, right, before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP)
Argentina's President Javier Milei, center, speaks with former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, right, before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Guests arrive arrive before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool)
Guests arrive arrive before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Elon Musk arrives before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP)
Elon Musk arrives before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Guests including Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk, arrive before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool)
Guests including Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk, arrive before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew sits before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP)
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew sits before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
From left, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush, former first lady Laura Bush and former President Barack Obama, arrive before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP)
From left, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush, former first lady Laura Bush and former President Barack Obama, arrive before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush arrive before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool)
Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush arrive before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool)
Former President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Family members of President-elect Donald Trump stand in the first row before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Saul Loeb/Pool photo via AP)
Family members of President-elect Donald Trump stand in the first row before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Saul Loeb/Pool photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
President-elect Donald Trump arrives at the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
President-elect Donald Trump arrives at the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
President-elect Donald Trump kisses Melania Trump before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Saul Loeb/Pool photo via AP)
President-elect Donald Trump kisses Melania Trump before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Saul Loeb/Pool photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance arrive at the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool)
President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance arrive at the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office as he is sworn in as president during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP)
President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office as he is sworn in as president during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump holds the Bible during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool)
Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump holds the Bible during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
President Donald Trump with his wife first lady Melanie Trump, as well as his sons Barron Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., Eric Trump, left, and daughter Tiffany Trump, right, after taking the oath of office during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Shawn Thew/Pool photo via AP)
President Donald Trump with his wife first lady Melanie Trump, as well as his sons Barron Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., Eric Trump, left, and daughter Tiffany Trump, right, after taking the oath of office during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Shawn Thew/Pool photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
President Donald Trump, left, points to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts after taking the oath of office during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
President Donald Trump, left, points to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts after taking the oath of office during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
President Donald Trump, center, holds the hand of his wife Melania Trump, right, as their son Barron Trump, center, and Vice President JD Vance, look on after taking the oath of office during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)
President Donald Trump, center, holds the hand of his wife Melania Trump, right, as their son Barron Trump, center, and Vice President JD Vance, look on after taking the oath of office during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dignitaries from across Washington and around the world crammed into the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Monday to watch power transfer peacefully from Democratic former President Joe Biden to his Republican successor, Donald Trump.

It was one of the rare occasions that bring together American leaders past and present in a choreographed display of tradition and bipartisanship.

Photographers from The Associated Press and other news organizations captured moments throughout the day, some historic, others entertaining.

The images are especially notable this year given the ferocious animosity between the teams coming and going.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The photos capture Biden, who framed his presidency as a bridge away from Trump's first term, partaking in the traditions of the office as he handed power back to the man he's dubbed a threat to democracy.

They capture Vice President Kamala Harris together with Trump and Vice President JD Vance, the running mates who defeated her in November following a bitter campaign.

They show the billionaires who've made their way into Trump's inner circle, a stark contrast to his first inauguration, when most of the nation's elite shunned the disruptive leader.

And they capture some lighthearted moments as well, including former President George W. Bush winking and Trump attempting to kiss his wife, first lady Melania Trump, but being blocked by the brim of her hat.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 20
FACT FOCUS: A look at false and misleading claims Trump made...
WorldJan. 20
Trump, in his inaugural address, rips into the country's pas...
WorldJan. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Inauguration Swearing In
WorldJan. 20
Inauguration Day Latest: Trump promises a 'golden age of Ame...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
After 15 months of war, Hamas still rules over what remains of Gaza
WorldJan. 20
After 15 months of war, Hamas still rules over what remains of Gaza
Former Planned Parenthood president, women's rights activist Cecile Richards has died at 67
WorldJan. 20
Former Planned Parenthood president, women's rights activist Cecile Richards has died at 67
Trump returns to power after unprecedented comeback, emboldened to reshape American institutions
WorldJan. 20
Trump returns to power after unprecedented comeback, emboldened to reshape American institutions
Pope dissolves Peru-based conservative Catholic movement after abuses uncovered by Vatican
WorldJan. 20
Pope dissolves Peru-based conservative Catholic movement after abuses uncovered by Vatican
National championship game on tap as Notre Dame and Ohio State close a long, strange football season
WorldJan. 20
National championship game on tap as Notre Dame and Ohio State close a long, strange football season
FBI acting director says in email that he's retiring from bureau
WorldJan. 20
FBI acting director says in email that he's retiring from bureau
MLK Day kicks off at King's Atlanta congregation with daughter's warning about anti-woke rhetoric
WorldJan. 20
MLK Day kicks off at King's Atlanta congregation with daughter's warning about anti-woke rhetoric
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Inauguration White House Arrival Biden
WorldJan. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Inauguration White House Arrival Biden
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy