Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., President Donald Trump's nominee to be the United Nations Ambassador, testifies during a Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing for her pending confirmation on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., President Donald Trump's nominee to be the United Nations Ambassador, testifies during a Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing for her pending confirmation on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., President Donald Trump's nominee to be the United Nations Ambassador, testifies during a Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing for her pending confirmation on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., President Donald Trump's nominee to be the United Nations Ambassador, testifies during a Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing for her pending confirmation on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., President Donald Trump's nominee to be the United Nations Ambassador, testifies during a Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing for her pending confirmation on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., President Donald Trump's nominee to be the United Nations Ambassador, joined by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., left, and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., right, testifies during a Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing for her pending confirmation on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., President Donald Trump's nominee to be the United Nations Ambassador, joined by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., left, and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., right, testifies during a Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing for her pending confirmation on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., President Donald Trump's nominee to be the United Nations Ambassador, testifies during a Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing for her pending confirmation on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., President Donald Trump's nominee to be the United Nations Ambassador, testifies as her husband Matthew Albritton Manda, center, talks with their son Samuel, 3, during a Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing for her pending confirmation on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., President Donald Trump's nominee to be the United Nations Ambassador, testifies as her husband Matthew Albritton Manda, center, talks with their son Samuel, 3, during a Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing for her pending confirmation on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Ranking Member Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., questions Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., President-elect Donald Trump's President Donald Trump's nominee to be the United Nations Ambassador, as she testifies during a Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing for her pending confirmation on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Chairman Jim Risch, R-Idaho, questions Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be the Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations, with the rank and status of Ambassador, and the Representative of the United States of America in the Security Council of the United Nations and the Representative of the United States of America to the Sessions of the General Assembly of the United Nations, during her tenure of service as Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations, as she testifies during a Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing for her pending confirmation on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Chairman Jim Risch, R-Idaho, questions Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., President-elect Donald Trump's President Donald Trump's nominee to be the United Nations Ambassador, as she testifies during a Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing for her pending confirmation on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., President Donald Trump's nominee to be the United Nations Ambassador, joined by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., right, testifies during a Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing for her pending confirmation on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., President Donald Trump's nominee to be the United Nations Ambassador, joined by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., right, testifies during a Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing for her pending confirmation on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., President Donald Trump's nominee to be the United Nations Ambassador, testifies during a Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing for her pending confirmation on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) ASSOCIATED PRESS