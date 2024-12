K-pop band BTS member J-Hope, center, salutes as fellow member Jin holds microphones after being discharged from a mandatory military service outside of an army base in Wonju, South Korea, Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un drive a Russian Aurus limousine during their meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, on June 19, 2024. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures as he returns to his homeland after landing at RAAF air base Fairbairn in Canberra, Australia, June 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Indian students of the Swaminarayan Gurukul pray after demonstrating a ritualistic bath called Magh Snan for the media during the auspicious Hindu calendar month of Magh in Ahmedabad, India, Jan. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A swarm of bees attack a drunk man during celebrations marking Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, in Guwahati, India, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sailors of the U.S. navy aircraft carriers USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) man the rails at the U.S. navy's Yokosuka base before the ship's final departure from Yokosuka before transiting back to the United States, May 16, 2024, in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS