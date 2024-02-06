All sections
WorldOctober 31, 2024

PHOTO COLLECTION: World Series Reax

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
Fans celebrate after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees to win the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Fans celebrate on the streets after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees to win the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Fans celebrate on the streets after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees to win the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
A passerby holds a copy of an extra edition of the Sports Nippon newspaper in Tokyo, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, reporting on the Los Angeles Dodgers' victory in the World Series baseball match after the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in Game 5 in New York. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Fans celebrate after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees to win the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Fans celebrate after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees to win the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Fans celebrate on the streets after the Los Angeles Dodgers won against the New York Yankees in the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
