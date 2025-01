People walk as snow falls in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kristyn Tramel walks her dog Bluey with her 8-year-old son Penn in the French Quarter, in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A person walks on a snow covered street Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The city skyline is seen from the Museum Campus during a cold day in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cars backup near a hill with snow and ice on the road during a winter storm on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Tucker, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A person pushes a wheelchair across Bourbon Street as snow falls in the French Quarter in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Icicles hang down from a vehicle during an icy winter storm in Galveston, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Adrian Santos, left, and Aaron Kenigsberg make a snowman along Buffalo Bayou in downtown Houston, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mariella Rodriguez slides down a snow-covered hill Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rose bushes stand in the snow on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A couple take a walk at sunrise near the icy Oak Street Beach along the shore of Lake Michigan on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Chicago, as the weather service issued cold weather advisories across the Great Lakes region. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A person stands on ice at Oak Street Beach along the shore of Lake Michigan to take pictures before the sunrise Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Chicago, as the weather service issued cold weather advisories across the Great Lakes region as high temperatures in many places were expected only to rise into the single digits Monday and Tuesday. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Auburn University freshman Harper Schell poses in front of Samford Hall as snow falls on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (Adam Sparks/Opelika-Auburn News via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The waters of Lake Michigan are frozen in Montrose Harbor on a frigid day with below-zero temperatures across the Great Lakes region Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as steam rises off the water on a frigid day with below-zero temperatures across the Great Lakes region Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sea smoke floats around ice covered Lake Michigan during a cold day in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People sled on the backside of the Mississippi River levee as snow falls in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Heavy snow falls onto the Florida Welcome Center on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025 in Pensacola, Fla. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Heavy snow falls onto the street on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025 in Pensacola, Fla. (Luis Santana /Tampa Bay Times via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Trent Tedlock speeds down sledding down on a hill Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People walk in the French Quarter as snow falls in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Electrical lineman work on power lines during an icy winter storm on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025 in Galveston, Texas. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People take a walk in the neighborhood Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People walk past the 1900 Storm memorial sculpture on Seawall Blvd. during an icy winter storm on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025 in Galveston, Texas. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Braedon McCants hits Thomas Pickell with a snowball as they snowball fights at Rice University campus Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ella Patterson rects after taking a bite of snow during an icy winter storm, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Kingwood, Texas. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People take a walk in the neighborhood Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Snow covers the historic oak tree in New Orleans' City Park on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Jack Brook) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman walks her dogs near the Tolerance statues in Buffalo Bayou Park on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025 in Houston (Jill Karnicki/Houston Chronicle via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A person uses cross-country skis as he walks through a snow covered hill at Herman Park Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People walk around on Bourbon Street as snow falls in the French Quarter in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ASSOCIATED PRESS