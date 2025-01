White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks at the daily briefing at the White House in Washington Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks at the daily briefing at the White House in Washington Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Reports raise their hands to ask questions during a press briefing with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks at the daily briefing at the White House in Washington Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks at the daily briefing at the White House in Washington Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt arrives to speak at the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt walks out to speak with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt walks off after speaking at the daily briefing at the White House in Washington Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Reporter hands are raised as White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House communications director Steven Cheung listens as White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks at the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks at the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks at the daily briefing at the White House in Washington Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks at the daily briefing at the White House in Washington Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks at the daily briefing at the White House in Washington Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks at the daily briefing at the White House in Washington Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks at the daily briefing at the White House in Washington Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route from Miami to Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 27, 2025, as White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt listens. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route from Miami to Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 27, 2025, as White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt listens. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt watches as President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS