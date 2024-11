Women chant slogans during a rally marking the upcoming International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Istanbul,Turkey, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Marieta Correa takes part in a march marking the upcoming International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Lima, Peru, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Women attend a protest of the Terre des Femmes human rights organisation to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. FGM stands Female genital mutilation. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Women attend a protest of the Terre des Femmes human rights organisation together with German Minister for Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth, Lisa Paus, center, to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Activists from different non-government organisations shout slogans as they stage a rally to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Kolkata, India, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. Poster in the middle read in Bangla, let the nights be safe for women. (AP Photo/Bikas Das) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the Palestinian Medical Relief Society mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ariana Campos takes part in a march marking the upcoming International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Lima, Peru, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Red shoes placed on the ground as a symbol against the violence on women during a rally marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman holds a torch during a rally marking the upcoming International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Istanbul,Turkey, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People take part in a rally ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in front of the Colosseum in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.. (Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An activist shouts slogan as she leads a rally to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Kolkata, India, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Bikas Das) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A graffiti, reading "no more feminicide" is sprayed on the wall of a house in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People participate in the unveiling of a red bench on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS