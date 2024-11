Grand Marshal Dakota Meyer, U.S. Marine Corps, a Medal of Honor recipient, waves from a car during the annual Veterans Day Parade, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Army veteran Michael McDowell walks by graves decorated with American flags placed by volunteers at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery on the grounds of Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home and Cemetery on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A child carries a bundle of flags to place in front of graves at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery on the grounds of Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home and Cemetery on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A child waves a bundle of flags while placing them at the foot of graves at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery on the grounds of Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home and Cemetery on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the United States Army march during the annual Veterans Day Parade, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Northwest Junior Pipe Band performs during a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery on the grounds of Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home and Cemetery on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People carry the American flag during the annual Veterans Day Parade, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A veteran waves from a float during the annual Veterans Day Parade, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Veterans salute during the national anthem during the annual Veterans Day Parade, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cole Moud-Webb, 8, carries a United States flag during the annual Veterans Day Parade, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Joe Biden salutes at the National Veterans Day Observance at the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, left, Vice President Kamala Harris, right, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, background center, stand during the Pledge of Allegiance before President Joe Biden speaks at the National Veterans Day Observance at the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Joe Biden, second from right, lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as Vice President Kamala Harris, from left, Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough and Maj. Gen. Trevor Bredenkamp, commanding general of the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Military District of Washington, watch, on National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Vice President Kamala Harris, center, is acknowledged and is accompanied by from l-r., second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, first lady Jill Biden, and Evan Ryan, spouse of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, before President Joe Biden speaks at the National Veterans Day Observance at the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Joe Biden, from left, Vice President Kamala Harris, Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough and Maj. Gen. Trevor Bredenkamp, commanding general of the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Military District of Washington, stand during a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People carry the American flag during the annual Veterans Day Parade, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Member of the Sea Cadets march during the annual Veterans Day Parade, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Girl Scouts carry photographs of people who served in World War II during the annual Veterans Day Parade, Monday, November 11, 2024 in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray) ASSOCIATED PRESS