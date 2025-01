A Border Patrol agent looks through binoculars towards two border walls separating Mexico from the United States, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Workers begin the installation of a temporary shelter for possible deportees from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Anapra neighborhood of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, is pictured behind the border wall from the Sunland Park area of New Mexico, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants enter Mexico along El Chaparral pedestrian border bridge in Tijuana, Mexico, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, after being deported from the U.S. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A girl from the Mexican state of Morelia sleeps in front of a sign for Tijuana as her family's CBP One application appointments to apply for asylum in the United States were declared not valid on the application Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico, shortly after President Donald Trump was sworn-in. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants seeking asylum in the United States load into a taxi after immigration officers turned them away from their scheduled meetings soon after President Donald Trump canceled the CBP One app, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Matamoros, Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants seeking asylum leave an immigration office after their scheduled meetings were canceled and they were turned away soon after President Donald Trump canceled the CBP One app, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Matamoros, Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Melanie Mendoza of Venezuela, gets emotional as she sees that her 1pm appointment was canceled on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One app, as she and her family wait at the border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico on Monday, Jan. 20. 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A group of people react as they see that their appointments were canceled on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One app, as they arrive at the border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico on Monday, Jan. 20. 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS