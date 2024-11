Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at Scranton High School in Scranton, Pa., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tanisha Jacobis, right, stands in line with her son Farris Jones, left, to cast their ballots at the P.S. 175 Henry Highland Garnet school on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People wait in line to vote on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in the East Boston neighborhood of Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at Scranton High School in Scranton, Pa., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Liza Fortt, 74, center, waits in line to cast her ballot for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at her polling place at Scranton High School in Scranton, Pa., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Voters stand in line to vote at a polling place inside Park Tavern, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Voters line up to cast their ballots at Miami-Dade County Fire Station in Miami on Nov. 5, 2024. (Jose Iglesias/Miami Herald via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Voters line up to enter their polling place at the Cincinnati Observatory on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Voters line up to cast their ballots at the Highview Baptist Church East Campus in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Voters line up to cast their ballots at The Church at Brook Hills on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Voters wait in line for the polls to open on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at a polling site in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/David Goldman) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Voters wait in line to receive their ballots at Life Stream Church in Ottawa County, Mich. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Joel Bissell /Kalamazoo Gazette via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People line up in the rain waiting for polls to open to vote on Election Day, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People line up to vote outside a polling station at Bethel Lutheran Church in Omaha, Neb., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rain pours down while voters are waiting in line to cast their vote on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 at West Gray Multiservice Center in Houston. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People wait in line to vote outside a polling place on Election Day at MetraPark, Nov. 5, 2024, in Billings, Mont. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People wait in line to vote at the Downtown Reno Library, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Reno, Nev. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Voters stand in line outside a polling place at Madison Church, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York) ASSOCIATED PRESS